Nadal survives scare in Beijing opener

World No 1 Rafael Nadal saved two match points to survive the first round of the China Open, just about seeing off France’s Lucas Pouille in three sets yesterday.

Pouille broke Nadal on the way to taking the first set 6-4, and the world No 23 came within a whisker of sealing a shock when the second set went to a tie break.

But Nadal, with the Beijing crowd backing him, held his nerve when twice staring defeat in the face, and then fought back to win the tie break 8-6.

The duo headed into a final-set shootout and again Pouille refused to buckle, Nadal getting the break of serve in the 11th game before serving for the set and match 7-5.

Nadal’s fellow Spaniard and women’s world No 1 Garbine Muguruza exited the tournament in the first round on Monday when she retired from her match with a virus.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Maria Sharapova said yesterday her third-round China Open clash with world No 2 Simona Halep, of Romania, would help her gauge her progress since returning from a 15month doping ban.

The former No 1, on the comeback trail since April following the ban for taking the banned substance meldonium, had to dig deep as she defeated compatriot Ekaterina Makarova over three sets in the second round.

Sharapova, a lowly 104 in the world and on a wildcard at the China Open, has yet to win a tournament since returning to tennis.

The five-time grand slam champion said she had endured a few ups and downs in seeing off Makarova 6-4 4-6 6-1.

But the 30-year-old is relishing her showdown with Halep: “We know each other’s games very well, that’s no secret.