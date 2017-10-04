Nadal survives scare in Beijing opener
World No 1 Rafael Nadal saved two match points to survive the first round of the China Open, just about seeing off France’s Lucas Pouille in three sets yesterday.
Pouille broke Nadal on the way to taking the first set 6-4, and the world No 23 came within a whisker of sealing a shock when the second set went to a tie break.
But Nadal, with the Beijing crowd backing him, held his nerve when twice staring defeat in the face, and then fought back to win the tie break 8-6.
The duo headed into a final-set shootout and again Pouille refused to buckle, Nadal getting the break of serve in the 11th game before serving for the set and match 7-5.
Nadal’s fellow Spaniard and women’s world No 1 Garbine Muguruza exited the tournament in the first round on Monday when she retired from her match with a virus.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Maria Sharapova said yesterday her third-round China Open clash with world No 2 Simona Halep, of Romania, would help her gauge her progress since returning from a 15month doping ban.
The former No 1, on the comeback trail since April following the ban for taking the banned substance meldonium, had to dig deep as she defeated compatriot Ekaterina Makarova over three sets in the second round.
Sharapova, a lowly 104 in the world and on a wildcard at the China Open, has yet to win a tournament since returning to tennis.
The five-time grand slam champion said she had endured a few ups and downs in seeing off Makarova 6-4 4-6 6-1.
But the 30-year-old is relishing her showdown with Halep: “We know each other’s games very well, that’s no secret.
“They’ve always been very challenging, tough, competitive, emotional.”
Sharapova, a crowd favourite in Beijing, said: “But I love the challenge of playing against someone who’s number two in the world.
“She’s a great player, she’s had a great year.
“Any time you’re able to face an opponent who’s done something right and well, it’s great to see where you are and where your level is.”
The Halep meeting will be a replay of the first-round match between the pair at the US Open in August, when Sharapova made an impressive return to grand slam competition before exiting in the fourth round.
Sharapova holds a 7-0 record against Halep, who made it into the next round on the outside Beijing hard courts after Magdalena Rybarikova retired ill in the second set.
Yesterday’s encounter with Makarova was the second time in four days that Sharapova had been forced into a deciding set.
And the Russian believes tournaments such as the China Open are only getting harder to win.
“There’s a lot of depth in the game, by that I mean there’s maybe many years ago you’d find yourself working through the first rounds,” she said.
“You knew you’re going to get through those first few rounds, it will be straight sets — you might be rusty, but you’ll get through it.
“You can’t think like that any more, there are too many good players playing the first, second, third, fourth rounds.”