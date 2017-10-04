Set-pieces at Newlands to be huge but fair challenge, says SA forwards coach

The scrumming contest between the Springboks and the All Blacks will be a massive but fair challenge when the two sides meet at Newlands on Saturday, South Africa’s forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said.

After last week’s 27-27 draw against Australia in Bloemfontein‚ Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx said the Wallabies had used skulduggery during scrum time to upset the rhythm of the set-piece.

Proudfoot also hinted that the Wallabies had used dubious tactics but was adamant that the All Blacks would present a more honest contest. “It takes three entities to have a good scrum – us, the opponents and the referee‚” Proudfoot said. “The scrums were somewhat untidy [against Australia] and we could perhaps have managed it a little better. “When the opposition presents you with a problem, you need to adapt to it quickly because errors at set phase can cost you games,” he said. “It will be a tough challenge again this weekend‚ because the All Blacks tend to want to take you on physically with a very settled scrum system. “They present you with more brutality than tricks. That will make it easier for the referee to control, because he can make his calls based on dominance. “Jerome Garces [French referee] will be able to make an accurate assessment. “No one will ever have exactly the same view of the same thing‚ but World Rugby and Sanzaar have done a lot of work and research on the scrum.

“As an old prop, I would like to see a ref stamp his authority and personality on the set-piece – and not be driven by a ‘picture’‚ because it changes,” Proudfoot said. “No two scrums are the same when you have two tons of weight coming together.” Proudfoot singled out veteran Bok loosehead Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira for his contribution to the team on – and off – the field this season. Mtawarira has been a prominent figure‚ with a high work rate as well as strong scrumming, with understudy Steven Kitshoff a great foil on the bench. “You can’t chuck experience away. The front row is about learning‚” the forwards coach said. “Every scrum presents you with a different challenge and you only pick that up learning the trade at the coalface. “Beast is such an integral part of the squad – and when he stands and talks people listen. “Beast is focused on what he wants to achieve and he has taken on board the parameters of conditioning and work rate that coach Allister Coetzee had laid out. “When a senior guy sets a high work rate‚ that is leadership,” Proudfoot said.