EP Rugby looking ahead

Union to focus on the future and committed to solving crisis around finances and performances

To revive the game in the province, it is necessary to look forward and not cry over spilt milk, says Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) president Andre Rademan. Rademan was speaking at the “EPRU’s Breakfast with Thando Manana” event yesterday, which was held in partnership with The Herald.

EP Rugby’s struggles both on and off the field have been well documented in recent years, and of late, their senior and junior rugby teams have suffered some embarrassing losses. Yesterday’s breakfast provided a chance for various stakeholders to throw around ideas to help solve the crisis around the union’s finances and performances. “I think the breakfast was very positive. I think the public now know where we are heading. Yes, there are still a lot of challenges ahead, but we know where we are heading ,” Rademan said. “We have made the turn now, we need to forget about the past. That is water under the bridge. “It’s now time to look into the future and start rebuilding our referees, schools and club rugby. “We also need to get all our supporters rallying behind us. The university academy, our U19s, U21s and Currie Cup team need to be bolstered so we can tap into our talents. We need to start planning for 2018.” Rademan said he had picked up from the audience that there was major concern surrounding the state of schools rugby. He said that would top his to-do list for next year because the province has a pool of exceptional talent. “We need to get pride back in schools, club, women, Sevens and in all the rugby structures. That is why we need money and sponsors. “I think we are on the right track, but we need to stay focused.

“If we are asking for sponsors and for people to buy into our plan, we have to be transparent and accountable to them, because the union is not ours, it belongs to the people of the Eastern Cape.” Former Springbok Thando Manana said the EPRU was on the right track. “I think EP Rugby has realised one thing now – there is no turning back. “We have seen what has happened before now. The executive is asking for funding. That means they want to be transparent so that they get the support,” Manana said. “The breakfast was a good initiative and there was a great turnout. “I think people heard the message ‘support us and get bums on seats’. Every step this executive is willing to take is a step of bravery. “They might not meet their targets in terms of the end of 2018, but as we’ve heard, the president has committed and all will be going in the right direction,” he said. “Let’s hope that EP has put forward a good business plan, both for the players and administration but, most importantly, they must not forget the people who are the supporters throughout the region. “EP Rugby Union is a big region which covers 124 clubs. It goes as far as Cradock and Graaff-Reinet, so you have go to those people so that they can be seen as part of the change,” Manana said. “Change cannot be for a few. I have always said that the willingness for change does not take one but a collective of people who want to make that change.” The Herald and Weekend Post general manager Nadeem Joshua said: “Part of the EPRU’s mandate is to develop rugby in the region, and I think that is critical for us to get involved, as these are the future Springboks and Southern Kings players.”