Bafana Bafana are facing the embarrassment of playing in front of the lowest-ever attendance to an official international match after it emerged yesterday that only 300 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium.

The SA Football Association’s decision to take the game to the Johannesburg venue appears to have backfired spectacularly and organisers are scrambling to save face‚ going as far as halving the price of tickets from R100 to R50.

Stadium Management SA chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed that only 300 tickets had been sold three days before the must-win encounter. “The tickets are not selling that well‚” he said.

The ticket sales are so poor that the few fans who paid R100 will be offered a free glass of beer at the stadium on Saturday. When coach Stuart Baxter announced his squad on September 20‚ questions were asked about the ticket prices and the risk of taking the match to the fickle Johannesburg soccer public.

Johannesburg fans have a well-documented history of not going to the stadium when Bafana perform poorly, but Grobbelaar and Safa officials said at the time they were confident that Baxter’s charges would attract at least 40 000 fans to the stadium.

“We believe the ticket price is still affordable because the last time we had a Bafana match here, against Brazil‚ the ticket price was R80 to R100 and the fans responded very well‚” Grobbelaar said, referring to a game that attracted more than 67 000 fans.