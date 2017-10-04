Bafana set grim new record as only 300 tickets sold
Bafana Bafana are facing the embarrassment of playing in front of the lowest-ever attendance to an official international match after it emerged yesterday that only 300 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium.
The SA Football Association’s decision to take the game to the Johannesburg venue appears to have backfired spectacularly and organisers are scrambling to save face‚ going as far as halving the price of tickets from R100 to R50.
Stadium Management SA chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed that only 300 tickets had been sold three days before the must-win encounter. “The tickets are not selling that well‚” he said.
The ticket sales are so poor that the few fans who paid R100 will be offered a free glass of beer at the stadium on Saturday. When coach Stuart Baxter announced his squad on September 20‚ questions were asked about the ticket prices and the risk of taking the match to the fickle Johannesburg soccer public.
Johannesburg fans have a well-documented history of not going to the stadium when Bafana perform poorly, but Grobbelaar and Safa officials said at the time they were confident that Baxter’s charges would attract at least 40 000 fans to the stadium.
“We believe the ticket price is still affordable because the last time we had a Bafana match here, against Brazil‚ the ticket price was R80 to R100 and the fans responded very well‚” Grobbelaar said, referring to a game that attracted more than 67 000 fans.
Bafana last played at the FNB Stadium in March 2014, when they received a 5-0 thrashing from Brazil in a friendly match.
Things have changed since then, and Grobbelaar said they were now hoping that slashing the ticket prices by half would have an impact and see at least 15 000 fans at the stadium on Saturday.
“This situation has affected our planning in many ways because we can’t even get entertainers,” he said.
“The artists want to perform in front of at least 20 000 fans.
“How we bump up our entertainment for Saturday will depend on the fans’ response – the more we have, the better the entertainment we will have for them on the day.”
Explaining the rationale behind taking the match to the FNB Stadium‚ Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble said: “The decision was taken a long time ago with the view that by the time we played Burkina Faso the team would have qualified or at least be close to doing so.
“We didn’t anticipate that we’d have all the problems we’re having at the moment.” – TimesLIVE