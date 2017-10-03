Kings need to improve defence against Italians

With tries racking up against his team at an alarming rate, Southern Kings coach Deon Davids knows his team must slam the back door shut against Italian rugby club Benetton Treviso on Saturday.

Winless and pointless after five outings in the PRO14 tournament, the Southern Kings have leaked 27 tries as they struggle to find their feet in the European league.

With a massive 192 points scored against them already, the Port Elizabeth-based Kings will need to have an urgent relook at their defensive strategy, ahead of what will be another challenging outing at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

Benetton have two wins under their belt and will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points against a struggling Kings side, who have only managed to score seven five pointers.

While the Kings were on the receiving end of a 29-13 defeat against the Newport Gwent Dragons, Benetton slipped to a 37-21 loss against the Glasgow Warriors in their last outing.

Despite their two wins, Benetton are second from the bottom in Conference B, after five rounds.