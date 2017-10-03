Faf demands green top in Bloem

If Bangladesh’s batsmen found the going tough in the first test, they can expect it to be even more difficult in the second match if South African captain Faf du Plessis gets his way.

“I’m on the groundsman’s case,” Du Plessis said after South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 90 to complete a crushing 333-run win on the fifth day of the first test at Senwes Park yesterday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took three for 33 and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj four for 25 as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

“I was really disappointed with the conditions. They were not what we asked for,” Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis said he expected the pitch for the second test, starting in Bloemfontein on Friday, to be more helpful to South Africa’s fast bowlers.

“Hopefully, there will be a bit more grass on the pitch in Bloemfontein,” he said. “I am expecting more bounce and carry.”

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim admitted his team had missed an opportunity to be more competitive on a pitch which some felt was more akin to conditions in the Asian sub-continent than those usually found in South Africa.

Rahim astonished most commentators when he sent South Africa in after winning the toss.