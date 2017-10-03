Chippa coach looks to reboot side during break

After four consecutive draws, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has a two-week international break to reboot and sharpen his players.

Moloi will be looking to kick start some winning momentum in the team when they play their next league game, against Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on October 18.

The break comes courtesy of the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, in which Bafana Bafana will host Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Chippa have gone five matches without a win, with their last victory being a 2-0 success over AmaZulu at the Port Elizabeth stadium on August 22.

Moloi has only collected four points with the Chilli Boys from the games he has been in charge of since taking over from sacked Dan Malesela. Their most recent result was a 1-1 stalemate with in-form Golden Arrows at the weekend.