Chippa coach looks to reboot side during break
After four consecutive draws, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has a two-week international break to reboot and sharpen his players.
Moloi will be looking to kick start some winning momentum in the team when they play their next league game, against Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on October 18.
The break comes courtesy of the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, in which Bafana Bafana will host Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Chippa have gone five matches without a win, with their last victory being a 2-0 success over AmaZulu at the Port Elizabeth stadium on August 22.
Moloi has only collected four points with the Chilli Boys from the games he has been in charge of since taking over from sacked Dan Malesela. Their most recent result was a 1-1 stalemate with in-form Golden Arrows at the weekend.
Moloi welcomed the international break, saying it would help the team to work on certain aspects of the game that were lacking.
“I am happy that we are having this break,” the coach said.
“We started the game [against Golden Arrows] on a high but [in] the last 15 minutes you could see there was a lack of fitness.
“The game I want us to play is high pressing, a patient build-up that requires a lot of energy, and we also need the speed. During the first 60 minutes they could do it and after that they couldn’t.
“I am very happy with the break that we are going to have, so that we can work on other aspects of the game that we are lacking in.”
He said his main focus now was to instll discipline and self-belief among the players. But his biggest task was to make them understand that a win at home was a must.