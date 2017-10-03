Bafana players to get new code of conduct ahead of crucial game

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has a surprise in store for the wayward soccer players who partied up a storm after the World Cup qualifying loss to Cape Verde in Durban last month. The players started to arrive in camp in dribs and drabs on Sunday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s mustwin 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Baxter said yesterday he would hand them a new code of conduct‚ warning the party animals to remain professional when they are in camp.

“There is a complete new code of conduct and the players will receive that‚” the national coach said.

“It is not completely new to them, but it will be a much more extensive one and there will be a presentation, named ‘The 24-hour professional’.

“It is basically reminding people that we are nowadays 24-hour professionals,” Baxter said.

“When I played in England we were two-hour professionals. We came‚ we trained‚ we worked really hard – and then everybody went to the pub.

“That is when your professionalism stopped.”

“It has become 24-hours now, because the demands on our jobs are so much heavier that if you are not 24-hours professional‚ you just cannot keep up with the rigours of the modern game, or you underachieve.”

South Africa lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in Praia on September 1 – and 2-1 in Durban – in unexpected defeats that left Bafana Bafana’s chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup hanging by the thinnest of threads.

It emerged after the poor results that a group of Bafana players partied late into the night.

“I think the 24-hour professional is a good way of labelling what we want from our South African players‚ national and international‚” the Briton said. Bafana’s slim chances of qualifying for the global showpiece in Russia will officially come to an end if Baxter’s charges are not able to get the better of unbeaten group leaders Burkina Faso, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Baxter also has to deal with a myriad of injury concerns that are giving him plenty to think about ahead of the crunch encounter. Andile Jali dislocated a shoulder while playing for his Belgium club – KV Oostende – at the weekend and is doubtful for the match. Bradley Grobler has a groin issue but Baxter is confident that he will be able to play against Burkina Faso. Itumeleng Khune is expected to captain Bafana Bafana in the absence of the injured Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ but the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper also has injury concerns. “Itu [Khune] will be South Africa’s captain – if he is fit‚” Baxter said. “But I will make reservations there because we have a list [of injuries]. “So we hope it’s Itu. “Itu‚ to a lesser extent‚ also has a shoulder injury. But that one we can manage‚ I think,” the coach said. Hlatshwayo’s place will be taken by Cape Town City’s Robyn Johannes. Mamelodi Sundowns centre back Motjeka Madisha will replace Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho‚ who had been handed a two-match suspension by world governing body Fifa.