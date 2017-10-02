Wicket spree by captain not enough for Warriors

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts took a competition best four-wicket haul but it was not enough to prevent the Cobras from drawing their Sunfoil Series match with his Warriors at St George’s Park yesterday.

Set 252 for victory in 69 overs, the Cobras limped to 131 for six wickets when bad light brought an early close to play at 5.10pm, with 11 overs still remaining.

Smuts, so often the hero with the bat for the Warriors, looked determined to pull off a Houdini act yesterday afternoon by audaciously attempting to bowl out the Cape Town visitors in the remaining two sessions of the game.

But it was not to be, as the left-arm spinner eventually took four for 39 in 20.5 overs, to surpass his previous best of four for 74.

That gave him eight wickets in the match, after his four for 38 in the first innings. He bowled in tandem for most of the afternoon with on-loan, unorthodox, left-arm turner Tabraiz Shamsi, who took two wickets.

The Warriors had opportunities to break through even further, but a couple of dropped catches did not do their cause any good.

Cobras first-innings hero Zubayr Hamza scored 41 at the top of the order, while young wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne stood firm with 30 not out for the visitors through a period when his team had slumped to 94 for six.

Earlier, the Warriors resumed their second innings on 71 for two, with an overall lead of 136, with Yaseen Vallie and Lesiba Ngoepe at the crease.

They only added 14 runs before Vallie was dismissed by Dane Piedt for 24.

Ngoepe followed for 39, just 10 runs later, when he became Dane Paterson’s third and final victim of the innings.

Smuts gave the innings some impetus with a well-struck 54 in the middle order.