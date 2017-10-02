Machine triumphs against man as teams take on train in Bay race

Machine triumphed against man when just under 200 teams took on a train in the Nelson Mandela Bay Train Race between the Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage railway stations yesterday.

The Medihelp race, unique to the Bay metro, gives athletes the opportunity to compete against a metro train in the only event of its kind – and links Port Elizabeth with Despatch and Uitenhage, which make up the metro.

A record number of teams set off from the Port Elizabeth station.

A young Gamble Pharmacy team set a blistering pace over the 38km distance – only to be overtaken by the train, with just more than a kilometre left to the Uitenhage station.

More than 700 train passengers enjoyed the trip and pulled into Uitenhage station just three minutes and 37 seconds ahead of the Gamble Pharmacy team. The team finished in 1:50:17 – just more than a minute slower than their winning time last year.