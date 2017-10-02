Chippa coach not fazed by draws

Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi is not too concerned about the team’s lack of wins as long as they remain unbeaten.

Moloi said this after the Chilli Boys played to their fourth consecutive draw, a 1-1 stalemate against Golden Arrows at the weekend.

This means Chippa have not won in five games and Moloi has only collected four points from a possible 12 since taking over from axed Dan Malesela.

“I am not worried about having not collected three points [for a win] up to now. As long as we don’t lose,” Moloi said.

“The boys played very well. As long as they can maintain what they have done so far, that when we play away from home we don’t lose.

“That is vital to me, for them to understand that when you are playing away you already have the point in your hand so protect that point as much as you can.”

Chippa took the lead in the 54th minute when veteran striker Katlego Mashego’s shot found the back of the net.