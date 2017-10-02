Chippa coach not fazed by draws
Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi is not too concerned about the team’s lack of wins as long as they remain unbeaten.
Moloi said this after the Chilli Boys played to their fourth consecutive draw, a 1-1 stalemate against Golden Arrows at the weekend.
This means Chippa have not won in five games and Moloi has only collected four points from a possible 12 since taking over from axed Dan Malesela.
“I am not worried about having not collected three points [for a win] up to now. As long as we don’t lose,” Moloi said.
“The boys played very well. As long as they can maintain what they have done so far, that when we play away from home we don’t lose.
“That is vital to me, for them to understand that when you are playing away you already have the point in your hand so protect that point as much as you can.”
Chippa took the lead in the 54th minute when veteran striker Katlego Mashego’s shot found the back of the net.
But they failed to maintain the advantage.
Minutes later, substitute Knox Mutizwa levelled the score to make sure Arrows remained unbeaten in the league after seven matches.
“Today the boys showed that they can score goals, they scored first,” Moloi said.
“I think a little bit of complacency came into the game and the discipline went out of the window because of the excitement.
“We started changing the point of attack and pace and we went back to our previous style of play because of the excitement of being one goal ahead.
“We started knocking the ball down our left-hand side, exploiting their right hand side [as] we had planned. Then they got the ball, got the break and they equalised.”
Meanwhile, Abafana Bes’thende coach Clinton Larsen said credit must be given to his players for the hard work they had put in to go unbeaten so far.