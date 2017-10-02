Boks off to prepare for All Blacks showdown

The Springboks headed to Cape Town yesterday to prepare for a rematch with the All Blacks, still searching for answers after Saturday’s 27-27 draw with Australia in Bloemfontein.

Players and management described the Highveld stalemate as feeling like a loss. They knew this was one that got away.

Playing at home and at high altitude should have been decisive factors to get the Boks over the line against a rebuilding Australian team that is inferior to many previous Wallaby teams in South Africa.

Prior to this match, over the previous five years, the Boks have beaten the Wallabies at home four times by an average score of 26-9, with the visitors not scoring more than 10 points in a game.

In the context of coming off a 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany two weeks ago, the performance in Bloemfontein was a step in the right direction. But the Wallabies are not the All Blacks.

In terms of personnel, Bok coach Allister Coetzee does not have many options to improve the side.

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje’s ability to be alive to sniping opportunities was good against the Wallabies but his service was ponderous at times.

Francois Louw was not as effective at the breakdown as hoped and Pieter-Steph du Toit’s strong ball-carrying caught the eye when Louw was withdrawn.

Wing Dillyn Leyds was lively in his first start and despite having so much ball, the backline played too laterally at times. Fullback Andries Coetzee’s tactical kicking was also below standard.