New backline coach up for it

Exciting challenge for Kings’ Chumani Booi

New Southern Kings backline coach Chumani Booi says he is enjoying the challenge of pitting his wits against some of Europe’s top rugby brains in the PRO14.

The Kings brought in the former South Africa A and Border Bulldogs coach after Vuyo Zangqa decided to take up a coaching position in Germany.

“It is a big challenge and I am enjoying it. It has been a quick transformation from the Currie Cup First Division to PRO14 and it is exciting,” Booi said.

So far the Kings have scored six tries in four outings, and Booi will want that tally to rise during their three-match European tour.

The Kings face Newport Dragons in Wales tonight, before games against Benneton in Italy and Glasgow in Scotland.

After the Kings’ late entry into the PRO14, Booi and the Kings coaching team had to work around the clock to ensure the team were ready for their first match against the Scarlets in Wales.

“The coaches have been working tirelessly to get everyone on board with the structures and systems. It has been a real challenge, but we have met it,” Booi said.

“We have tried to get everyone up to speed in the process of learning and understanding what we want.

“The coaches have been keeping everything at basic level purely because it’s a new thing. So we did not want to complicate anything so we will be able to progress, as time goes on, to a more advanced approach.”

Booi made his first-class debut for the Border Bulldogs in 2001 and represented them in the Vodacom Cup and Currie Cup competitions over the next three seasons.

He made four appearances for the South Africa U21 in 2001 and in 2003 he was called up to the Sharks squad for the 2003 and 2004 Super Rugby seasons, making five appearances.

Towards the end of 2003, however, Booi left the Bulldogs to join the Pumas instead on a short spell, before joining Griquas in 2004. As a Griquas player, he was also called into the Cats squad for the 2005 Super 12 season, making 10 appearances.

Booi had a stint for his third different Super Rugby team in as many seasons in 2006, when he ran out for the Stormers.

He also played a few games for Western Province in the 2006 Vodacom Cup before returning to Griquas for the 2006 Currie Cup.

He was named in the Stormers’ 2007 Super 14 season squad, but failed to make an appearance.