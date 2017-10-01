New backline coach up for it
Exciting challenge for Kings’ Chumani Booi
New Southern Kings backline coach Chumani Booi says he is enjoying the challenge of pitting his wits against some of Europe’s top rugby brains in the PRO14.
The Kings brought in the former South Africa A and Border Bulldogs coach after Vuyo Zangqa decided to take up a coaching position in Germany.
“It is a big challenge and I am enjoying it. It has been a quick transformation from the Currie Cup First Division to PRO14 and it is exciting,” Booi said.
So far the Kings have scored six tries in four outings, and Booi will want that tally to rise during their three-match European tour.
The Kings face Newport Dragons in Wales tonight, before games against Benneton in Italy and Glasgow in Scotland.
After the Kings’ late entry into the PRO14, Booi and the Kings coaching team had to work around the clock to ensure the team were ready for their first match against the Scarlets in Wales.
“The coaches have been working tirelessly to get everyone on board with the structures and systems. It has been a real challenge, but we have met it,” Booi said.
“We have tried to get everyone up to speed in the process of learning and understanding what we want.
“The coaches have been keeping everything at basic level purely because it’s a new thing. So we did not want to complicate anything so we will be able to progress, as time goes on, to a more advanced approach.”
Booi made his first-class debut for the Border Bulldogs in 2001 and represented them in the Vodacom Cup and Currie Cup competitions over the next three seasons.
He made four appearances for the South Africa U21 in 2001 and in 2003 he was called up to the Sharks squad for the 2003 and 2004 Super Rugby seasons, making five appearances.
Towards the end of 2003, however, Booi left the Bulldogs to join the Pumas instead on a short spell, before joining Griquas in 2004. As a Griquas player, he was also called into the Cats squad for the 2005 Super 12 season, making 10 appearances.
Booi had a stint for his third different Super Rugby team in as many seasons in 2006, when he ran out for the Stormers.
He also played a few games for Western Province in the 2006 Vodacom Cup before returning to Griquas for the 2006 Currie Cup.
He was named in the Stormers’ 2007 Super 14 season squad, but failed to make an appearance.
He was involved in club rugby for Villagers for the rest of 2007 and 2008 before he returned to his first team, the Border Bulldogs, where he eventually played in a century of games.
Booi said the Eastern Cape was blessed with an abundance of talent and he was looking forward to seeing how current Kings players progressed.
Asked whether a player like flyhalf Oliver Zono could make the step up from Currie Cup First Division to PRO14 with the Kings, Booi said: “For sure. We are blessed with talent in the Eastern Cape. The Border region is known as a factory of talent for South Africa.
“If you look at the past Super Rugby season, we had players like Makazole Mapimpi from Border coming through and making a big step up for the Southern Kings.
“Zono is one of those players and this is a massive opportunity for him. He is a very talented player and with the exposure he is getting at this level I am sure he will make the step up.
“He is a very good attacking player with ball in hand, he will beat any defender in front of him and he can attack space very well. He can also identify space, so he is a well-rounded player in terms of his attacking skills. He has got a feel for the game.”
Apart from Zono, other Bulldogs players in the Kings squad are Masixole Banda (utility back), Michael Makase (wing), Siya Mdaka (flank) and Lindohuhle Welemu (lock).
Booi wants all the players in the Kings squad to get a chance to showcase their skills.
“We are hoping to give all the guys an opportunity. We are hoping that when they get an opportunity they use it.
“The amount of talent that the Eastern Cape has is phenomenal. There is potential for growth in this region and that offers the guys the chance of getting exposure
“There is room for a lot of growth at the Kings.”
Booi will be hoping that some of that growth starts to manifest itself on the Kings’ tour to Europe when they play Dragons, Benneton and Glasgow.
Southern Kings chief operations operating officer Charl Crous said: “The appointment of Booi further shows the quality of rugby personnel that the province of the Eastern Cape has. We look forward to his contribution.
“We are grateful to the Border Rugby Union for working with us in ensuring that Booi makes the transition to the Southern Kings despite their own Currie Cup First Division campaign.”
Kings head coach Deon Davids also welcomed Booi.
“Chumani Booi is one of the respected coaches in the country, who comes with good experience . . . We look forward to him taking Southern Kings rugby forward,” Davids said.