Bruce on his way to Kona
Last-minute decision to enter lottery pays off for PE triathlete
From being a couch potato to being among thousands of triathletes on the starting line-up for the Ironman World Championships on October14 in Kona, Hawaii – that is amateur triathlete Bruce Gie’s journey after he became one of 10 lucky Ironman Lottery entry winners worldwide to compete in the prestigious race.
Although he was initially hesitant Gie, an Ironman fanatic, took a gamble early this year not knowing that he would be one of the 10 winners to be given a free pass to participate in the world champs without actually qualifying.
He is the only one from Africa to have won a lottery ticket.
The winners for the competition were announced on Facebook on March 31 this year.
“Winning the free pass was very much unexpected. I am humbled, emotional and excited,” Gie said.
“Supersport has a programme called, ‘Road to Kona’ and you watch what these people do to try to get there and some don’t even qualify. To be a wild card is so humbling.
“To go to Kona is a once-in-a-lifetime,” said the 40-year-old.
“This year before the full Ironman in PE, I downloaded the athletes guide from the Ironman website and at the top there was a banner which said ‘click here to stand a chance to race in Hawaii’.
“I looked at it and thought what the hell, let me click on it, so I clicked on it. It then said for $50 you stand a chance to be entered into the international lottery.
“I looked at it and thought no ways, Nicola my partner will kill me. Before I went out I thought to myself I am going to enter, but I won’t tell anyone, so I entered and completely forgot about it.
“Nicola came to me the night before corporate Ironman and asked ‘did you enter any competition’ and I said no . . . and she said ‘I’ve just been told you won a spot to Kona’.”
He said his biggest challenge would be being able to keep his dancing shoes off.
“I love events – I am an event junky, but when the gun goes off you want to go.
“However, I must admit I had a look at the Kona with the temperatures and the winds and I think the guys are just pushing hard. The number of don’t-finishes in Kona is big,” he said.
“So, I have to be smart and I need to take it easy and go out and enjoy the experience.
“There is no way I am going to make the podium or win, so I want to finish and I want to enjoy it.”
Gie, who is the operations director at Amobia Communications at their PE head office, got involved in triathlons from 2012, but before that he was basically a couch potato.
Since becoming involved in the sport he has completed 36 marathons, five half and full Ironmans and many cycle and mountain bike races.
“I played golf and I did fishing. I think many people take up the sport when we are a lot older. I was talked into doing a half Ironman in 2014. I did that and after that I was hooked.
“I have done five half Ironmans in East London and five full Ironmans in PE but the sport is more a lifestyle than anything else – because of the running, cycling and swimming you become a multi-sport athlete instead of being dedicated to one.
“The sport also got me into cycling the Herald, the Cape Argus race and the Trans Baviaans,” Gie said.
“I did the Cape Town Marathon last week, which added up to 36 marathon races that I have done in the past five years.”
Amobia Communications managing director Nicola Smith said Gie’s involvement in the sport had had a spin-off on staff.
She said the company was now very involved in triathlons and as a result, they had 25 participants in corporate Ironman last year.
Ironman has also become a lifestyle within the organisation. “I am not a top athlete,” Gie said. “I don’t have the genetics but I work harder than most people I know. One of the kicks I get is helping other athletes do well and getting them there.
“So, to see somebody that has not been involved in the sport come from nothing and finish a half Ironman or a full Ironman is great.”