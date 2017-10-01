Bruce on his way to Kona

Last-minute decision to enter lottery pays off for PE triathlete

From being a couch potato to being among thousands of triathletes on the starting line-up for the Ironman World Championships on October14 in Kona, Hawaii – that is amateur triathlete Bruce Gie’s journey after he became one of 10 lucky Ironman Lottery entry winners worldwide to compete in the prestigious race.

Although he was initially hesitant Gie, an Ironman fanatic, took a gamble early this year not knowing that he would be one of the 10 winners to be given a free pass to participate in the world champs without actually qualifying.

He is the only one from Africa to have won a lottery ticket.

The winners for the competition were announced on Facebook on March 31 this year.

“Winning the free pass was very much unexpected. I am humbled, emotional and excited,” Gie said.

“Supersport has a programme called, ‘Road to Kona’ and you watch what these people do to try to get there and some don’t even qualify. To be a wild card is so humbling.

“To go to Kona is a once-in-a-lifetime,” said the 40-year-old.

“This year before the full Ironman in PE, I downloaded the athletes guide from the Ironman website and at the top there was a banner which said ‘click here to stand a chance to race in Hawaii’.

“I looked at it and thought what the hell, let me click on it, so I clicked on it. It then said for $50 you stand a chance to be entered into the international lottery.

“I looked at it and thought no ways, Nicola my partner will kill me. Before I went out I thought to myself I am going to enter, but I won’t tell anyone, so I entered and completely forgot about it.

“Nicola came to me the night before corporate Ironman and asked ‘did you enter any competition’ and I said no . . . and she said ‘I’ve just been told you won a spot to Kona’.”

He said his biggest challenge would be being able to keep his dancing shoes off.

“I love events – I am an event junky, but when the gun goes off you want to go.