Kings fired up for Gwent Dragons

A wounded Newport Gwent Dragons will be breathing fire when they face the Southern Kings in a PRO14 rugby clash at Rodney Parade in Wales tonight.

Both teams are hurting after suffering heavy defeats last weekend.

Last Friday an experimental Dragons side were on the receiving end of a 52-25 drubbing against Ulster, and the following day the Kings slumped to a 43-17 home defeat against Zebre.

It was a weekend both teams want to forget in a hurry as they bid to revive their respective PRO14 campaigns.

The Dragons have won only one of their opening four matches, while the struggling Kings remain winless after the same number of games.

South African Carl Meyer has the chance to cement himself as the replacement for his compatriot Zane Kirchner when he starts at full-back for the Dragons.

The 26-year-old is one of just three players to retain their places from last weekend’s heavy loss to Ulster.

Meyer, flanker Ollie Griffiths and lock Matthew Screech stay in the team but, as expected, head coach Bernard Jackman brings back his first-teamers after resting them for the Belfast encounter.

The Dragons side features 11 players from the excellent home win against Connacht a fortnight ago, with Meyer getting his chance after former Springboks ace Kirchner suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening stages against the Irish province.

The 31-time capped South African, a summer signing from Leinster, had surgery this week and is likely to be out of action until the New Year.

That presents an opportunity for Meyer to make the 15 jersey his own after he missed out on the first three games.

Kings coach Deon Davids said he was satisfied with the team’s work rate and that they were showing signs of improvement each week.

“I have made a few changes for this weekend’s match against the Dragons and given different players the chance to impress and stake their claim to a starting place in the Kings team,” Davids said.

“I believe that they will take advantage of the opportunity.”

Davids has handed a starting place to Jacques Nel at centre in place of Luzuko Vulindlu, who drops to the bench.

Veteran finisher Alshaun Bock comes on in place of Sibusiso Sithole on the left wing.

The only other change among the backline is injury- enforced, with Godlen Masimla taking over at scrumhalf from Rudi van Rooyen.

Tonight’s teams:

Southern Kings: Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (capt), Martin Dreyer, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Jurie van Vuuren, Dries van Schalkwyk, Godlen Masimla, Pieter- Steyn de Wet, Alshaun Bock, Berton Klaasen, Jacques Nel, Yaw Penxe, Masixole Banda. Replacements: Stephan Coetzee, Rossouw de Klerk, Ettienne Swanepoel, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Khaya Majola, Rowan Gouws, Oliver Zono, Luzuko Vulindlu.

Dragons: Carl Meyer, Ashton Hewitt, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos; Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (c), James Thomas, Ollie Griffiths, James Benjamin. Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Thomas Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Dane Blacker, Angus O’Brien, Thretton Palamo.

Referee: Andy Brace (Ireland)

The match will be shown live on SS1 at 8:35pm