Chilli Boys keen to break deadlock against Arrows

Chippa United will be out to extend their three-match unbeaten run when they play away to Premier Soccer League log leaders Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban today (3pm).

The Chilli Boys have played to three consecutive draws in their recent three matches, collecting only three points. Chippa will be hoping to break that deadlock and clinch their second league victory this season after going four games without a win.

Chippa last tasted victory when they beat Amazulu 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

This afternoon’s encounter will not be an easy one as the KwaZulu-Natal side will also be out to maintain their unbeaten run in the league, and importantly, keep their position on top.

Abafana Bes’thende have had an incredible start to the season as they have not lost a single fixture. They have won three games and drawn three from the six matches they’ve played.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder and Chippa caretaker coach Teboho Moloi said his biggest headache ahead of the game was to make sure that his players were able to do well in set pieces, in which Arrows were dangerous.

Chippa are still without key players team skipper Diamond Thopola and midfield general Mark Mayambela.

Team physio Mark Anderson gave the latest update on the injuries of Chilli boys trio Buyani Sali, Mayambela and Thopola.

He said Thopola, who has been out for four matches due to a calf injury, was progressing well and would be back on the grind within seven to 10 days.

Mayambela, who also has a calf injury, is also on the mend.

“Mayambela has been in active rehab and will resume full training on Tuesday.

“Sali has been out since April 15 and is making inroads into his fitness. We will continue to assess him in the next couple of weeks,” Anderson said.