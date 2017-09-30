Bok mission to restore pride

Cronje, Louw expected to be crucial against Wallabies

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje and flank Francois Louw are two additions to the Springbok team to face Australia this weekend that could have a hugely positive influence on the outcome for the home team.

Cronje starts in place of the axed Francois Hougaard and Louw comes in for the injured Jaco Kriel, for what is expected to be a fierce breakdown battle with Aussie poacher-in-chief Michael Hooper.

While those two individuals will have the contrasting effects of raising the tempo on attack in Cronje’s case, and slowing the tempo on defence in Louw’s case, a better collective effort all round is needed.

The carcass of the 57-0 loss against the All Blacks in Albany has been picked clean and it’s clear that the set-piece and protection of possession will need to take a giant step up.

Australia have only managed one win on the highveld in 54 years and only 10 in SA in 44 matches here.

Better Wallaby teams than the 2017 vintage have come to South Africa and left empty handed, and it’s unlikely the current mob will have the Mandela Plate with them when they leave.

The Wallaby scrum and lineout is nowhere as dangerous as the All Blacks, but they have enough street smarts to get by if other areas of their game are working well.

If Hooper and No 8 Sean McMahon can secure quick breakdown ball the Wallaby backs with Will Genia and Bernard Foley, in his 50th Test, can ask tough questions.

The Bok defence, which was passive against the All Blacks, has to rediscover the intensity of earlier Rugby Championship clashes this season. If Foley is under pressure, he has a superb bailout in Kurtley Beale at inside centre, who can act as playmaker.

Australia coach Michael Cheika likes to utilise Beale as first receiver when they’re on the front foot, so it’s up to the Boks to ensure that they aren’t on the front foot, be it at set-piece or at the breakdown.

Weather forecasts also indicate rain during the match, which will demand more accuracy in the tactical kicking game.

The Wallabies love to keep the ball in hand, but if it’s wet and slippery, they won’t be as lethal if they are well pinned back.

Despite coming off the worst defeat in Springbok history, coach Allister Coetzee is adamant his side will not retreat into its shell.

They will play positively and according to weather conditions.

“Our processes will be the focus point and not the result, although it is important to win,” Coetzee said.

“We’re not outcomes-driven and we’re not playing out of fear for winning and losing, that’s not who we are.

“We want to make sure that we improve massively on our set-piece. We know that we have talented players on the field who, if given the ball at the right time on the field, will score tries. This team have worked hard and we all want to turn it around. It wasn’t nice last week but we’ve already buried that.”

Wing Dillyn Leyds will make his first test start after three appearances off the bench against France in June.

Leyds replaces the axed Raymond Rhule after the latter’s problems on defence, which culminated in missing nine tackles against the All Blacks and 18 in four games.

Leyds, 25, had decent tackle stats during Super Rugby that saw him miss 19 tackles the entire season. His real strength though is on attack, where he made 18 line-breaks in Super Rugby.

The Boks will look to bring him into the game, but it will be the forwards and the halfbacks that will have to supply the platform before that can happen.

The teams are (15-1):

South Africa:

Andries Coetzee; Dillyn Leyds, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje; Uzair Cassiem, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw; Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (capt); Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Rudy Paige, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende

Coach: Allister Coetzee

Australia:

Israel Folau; Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Jack Dempsey; Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda; Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio

Replacements: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Lukhan Tui, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Henry Speight

Note: one replacement to be omitted

Coach: Michael Cheika

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZL)