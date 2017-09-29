Transfer of Kings to start

Board to be formed to oversee handing over of control to EPRU

A process designed to eventually hand the EP Rugby Union (EPRU) full control of the Southern Kings PRO14 team has begun, union president Andre Rademan said.

A board will be formed shortly comprising three EPRU members and three members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, who will assist in obtaining sponsors for the union.

SA Rugby will call the first meeting and the board will be set up.

“A date has yet to be set for the first meeting and I have written a letter to Saru chief executive Jurie Roux this week,” Rademan said.

“This board will function for a year in an oversight role to get stakeholders like sponsors and equity partners on board.

“I am very confident we will have full control within a year.

“The moment we have an equity partner, the board will dissolve and the EPRU will be back in full control.

“SA Rugby has also agreed to handing the EP U19, U21 and Currie Cup First Division teams to the union with the necessary funding such as travelling, broadcasting money.”

Chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said: “Until there is clarity on the future of the Southern Kings as a professional entity, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber would prefer not to comment on this, bar to say that [it] believes a successful Southern Kings franchise would be beneficial to our metro and where appropriate we will offer our support.”

Rademan said his union was now out of liquidation and administration.

The EPRU members who Rademan says will work in conjunction with the chamber to find equity partners are himself, deputy president Bantwini Matika and finance committee chairman Shaheed Patel.

“SA Rugby will call the meeting and the board with the chamber will be established.

“Let’s say it costs R1-million to run the Kings and SA Rugby walks away. “Where do we find this R1-million? “This board can maybe get a sponsor for R1-million and then we can say to SA Rugby, ‘Thank you, bye-bye, you are out’.”

“At this stage the board is to be formed for a year and we must inform SA Rugby of progress.