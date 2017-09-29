Solid start sets tone on day one of fixture against Cobras

Warriors batsman Eddie Moore cashed in on his good form by scoring a second hundred in as many matches on day one of the Sunfoil Series cricket fixture against the Cobras at St George’s Park yesterday.

The Warriors made a solid start to their second match of the season, progressing to 263 for four by the close after captain Jon-Jon Smuts had won the toss and opted to bat.

Their effort has set the foundation for another sizeable first innings after they had managed 500 in the opening game against the Highveld Lions last week.

The left-handed Moore was the mainstay of the innings, scoring a watchful 100 at the top of the order.

He was positive when the opportunity for a boundary presented itself and patient when it did not.

He certainly looks to be maturing into a solid opener and one which the Warriors have been needing for some time in red ball cricket.

His knock followed hot on the heels of the 115 he made against the Lions last week and was his sixth first-class century and only his second at franchise level.

He did offer a sharp chance to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off spinner Dane Piedt with his score on 83, but for the most part it was a responsible, attractive innings.

He faced 198 balls and struck 12 fours and went to his hundred by heaving a six over wide mid-wicket. He was eventually out trapped legbefore-wicket by Piedt.

Moore’s early season form is a positive response after he was only offered a semi-professional contract for 2017-18, and if he continues in this manner his employers may have to come up with a deserved increase.

He shared in an opening stand of 53 with Gihahn Cloete, who was first out when he walked past a delivery from Piedt and was stumped by Verreynne for 18.

Yaseen Vallie joined Moore at the crease and together the pair dug in and set about a fine 111-run partnership for the second wicket until Moore departed with the total on 164.

Vallie, who has been struggling for form, looked compact at the crease yesterday and also waited for his chance to pounce on the loose delivery.

Lesiba Ngoepe, in the meantime, had joined the diminutive right-hander but could only manage 18 before he became Piedt’s third victim after an innings that lasted 48 balls.

Vallie progressed to a wellplayed 63 and will have been disappointed to have succumbed to Dane Paterson without pushing on to three figures.

The Warriors will resume today with skipper Smuts looking ominous on 46 and Jerry Nqolo on 17.

Piedt was the most successful of the visiting bowlers with figures of three for 55 in 28 overs.