Moloi wary of Golden Arrows’ set pieces

Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi wants his players to up their game against Golden Arrows in their Premier Soccer League fixture at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban tomorrow.

The coach said his biggest battle was to make sure that his troops were able to do well in set pieces, in which Arrows were dangerous.

“Arrows is another PSL team that uses transition, a lot of speed, and they are very aggressive and dangerous in set pieces,” Moloi said.

“I know Clinton [Larsen, Arrows coach]. He worked with coaches who showed him how to handle set pieces as a player.

“We need to be up to our A game, especially when we concede set pieces against Arrows. That is my main concern.”

The Chilli Boys have a decent away record so far this season – having lost only one game in three outings, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United.

They will be all out to maintain that run against log-leaders Arrows, who have not lost a PSL match this season.