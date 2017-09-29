Grey host milestone event

One of the longest-running schools cricket weeks in the country will be hosted by Grey High this weekend, with 12 leading teams competing in matches from tomorrow to Tuesday.

After hosting the centenary edition of the Hirsch Shield athletics meeting last Saturday, the Port Elizabeth school will now be in charge of the 50th anniversary of the Cape Schools Week.

The tournament was started in 1968, with eight teams – four from EP and Border and four from Cape Town – meeting for a festival of cricket.

The original teams were Grey, Queen’s, Dale and Union High from the eastern region, with the Western Cape sides being SACS, Wynberg, Bishops and Rondebosch.

In the years following the inaugural week, Selborne (1969) and Kimberley Boys’ High (1971) were also included, although the number of teams attending the festival remained at eight until 10 teams contested the 1988 edition.

Since the turn of the century, the number of teams has varied from 10 to 12.

As you would expect in half a century of tournaments, the week has seen a number of players who reached the highest level of the game coming through its ranks.

Back in the 1960s, legends like Kenny McEwan, Peter Kirsten, Allan Lamb and Garth le Roux all played in the week, while more recently Johan Botha, Wayne Parnell, Rusty Theron, Danie Piedt and Dawid Malan, now playing for England, have been part of it.

Interestingly, Malan attended Paarl Boys’ High, who have only competed a handful of times but will be back this year, taking on Queen’s in their opening match.

St Andrew’s College will be taking part this year, with their matches to take place in Grahamstown.

Not to be confused with the Grahamstown side, St Andrew’s School from Bloemfontein are also in the lineup and should have an interesting opener against Grey High.

Grey had a successful time in the recent Pearson Festival and will be looking to continue that form against St Andrew’s and some tough Western Cape opposition. Following tomorrow’s game, the hosts play SACS, Wynberg and Rondebosch.

The fixtures are: Tomorrow: Grey v St Andrew’s School (Pollock Oval), St Andrew’s College v SACS (Lower), Dale v Wynberg (Old Grey), Queen’s v Paarl Boys’ (VP), Selborne v Rondebosch (Philip, Grey), Union High v Paul Roos (NMU 1) Sunday: Grey High v SACS (Pollock Oval), St Andrew’s College v Rondebosch (Lower), Selborne v Paul Roos (Old Grey), Dale v Union High (VP), Queen’s v Wynberg (Philip, Grey), Paarl Boys’ v St Andrew’s School (NMU 1) Monday: Grey High v Wynberg (Pollock Oval), St Andrew’s College v Paarl Boys’ (Lower), Queen’s v Union High (Old Grey), St Andrew’s School v Rondebosch (VP), Dale v Paul Roos (Philip, Grey), Selborne v SACS (NMU 1) Tuesday: Grey High v Rondebosch (Pollock Oval), St Andrew’s College v Paul Roos (Lower), Dale v Paarl Boys’ (Old Grey), Selborne v Wynberg (VP), Union High v St Andrew’s School (Philip, Grey), Queen’s v SACS (NMU 1)