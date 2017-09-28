Warning to Southern Kings on conceding penalties

It is vital that the Southern Kings cut back on the penalties they are conceding at the defensive breakdown and scrums if they want to slay the Dragons in Wales on Saturday.

That was the instruction Kings head coach Deon Davids directed at his players as they bid to end a four-game losing streak in the PRO14.

The Kings flew to Europe on Monday for matches against the Dragons in Wales, Benneton in Italy and Glasgow in Scotland.

After his team lost to Italian outfit Zebre at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Davids said it was not a performance that the Kings could be proud of.

“We go into every game believing we can win it,” he said.

“Our attitude on this tour will be to improve [over] our performance against Zebre.

“We obviously have to relook at our discipline, which was a key thing for me against Zebre.

“We spoke about the number of penalties we concede at the defensive breakdown and also in the scrums. We also have to see where in those areas we need to improve.

“The team will have to revisit our whole approach in terms of our defensive effort. It is also important that when you have a game plan everyone is absolutely clear on that and tries to impose it on the defence.

“Obviously, it is not going to work out for you all the time and it is not as easy as you think.

“Zebre had tremendous line speed on defence, which put us under pressure.

“I also think our decisionmaking in that scenario was wrong because we tried to force stuff when we could have been direct and looked for other areas of space.

“We played 90% of the first half against Zebre in our own half.