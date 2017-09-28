Shamsi boosts Warriors lineup

Proteas spin wizard Tabraiz Shamsi has been roped in as added armoury by the Warriors for their Sunfoil Series fixture against the Cape Cobras starting at St George’s Park today.

He has 277 first-class scalps to his name at an impressive average of 25.57.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner has a wealth of experience that he will bring to the Warriors’ ranks.

Strangely, Shamsi is a surplus to needs at his home base in Centurion, and joins the Eastern Cape franchise on loan from the Titans for this match.

He has also recently played eight internationals for South Africa across all three formats of the game.

“Tabraiz is on loan from the Titans as a specialist spin option. In our conditions, spin plays a big part in the back end of a game,” coach Malibongwe Maketa said.

There was a noticeable skip in the step of the Warriors players at training yesterday as they rounded off their final preparations for Cobras game.

Jon-Jon Smuts’s team are on the back of a dominant display against the Lions in their opening fixture last week.

They did everything over the four days but win the game, and this weekend they are looking to seal the deal.

“We played really good cricket throughout the four days at the Wanderers. I think we pretty much dominated for four days,” skipper Smuts said.

“It was nice to throw the first punch on day one with our 180-run opening partnership. We batted and bowled well, but the pitch just didn’t deteriorate the way we thought it would.”

“We are now looking forward to the game here at St George’s. Our record is very good here.

“We are playing against a tough side in the Cobras. We all know they’ve also had a few disappointing results over the past few years. So they will be up for it as well.

“It’s a big game for us and for them,” Smuts, who scored a first innings 100 against the Lions last week, said.

Smuts was impressed with how the squad members fronted up in the absence of Kolpak players Colin Ackermann, Colin Ingram and Simon Harmer, who are still on duty for their counties in England.

“The big emphasis this season is that we are a squad. We are not a few players.

“As a squad, you put performances in and you win trophies. Not as individuals.

“Even the guys here now who are missing out are as important to me. I look forward to some other guys putting their hands up in this game starting tomorrow [today].”

The Warriors will be without the in-form David White, whose bad luck with finger injuries continues to plague him.

Smuts said he was enjoying the challenge of putting in more overs in red ball cricket as a spinner.

“It’s quite tough. I’m lucky that it’s early season so that the seamers can do quite a bit of work. But I’ve always enjoyed bowling in all formats.

“I enjoy four-day cricket as well. It’s a bit more of a challenge. I can’t just contain the guy I’ve actually got to get him out.”

Also included in the Warriors’ 14-man squad is talented SA U19 batsman Matthew Breetzke.

Squads:

Warriors: Andrew Birch, Tladi Bokako, Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Matthew Breetzke, Sisanda Magala, Eddie Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Jerry Nqolo, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Yaseen Vallie Cobras: Dane Piedt (capt) Dayyaan Galiem, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Justin Ontong, Dane Paterson, Andrew Puttick, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams