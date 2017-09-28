PE athlete wins gold at world disabled event

Sheer willpower and determination helped Port Elizabeth’s Charl Parkin clinch gold in the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Series disabled section in Rotterdam last week.

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease 10 years ago, Parkin was given two to three years to live.

He then started swimming as a means of rehabilitation and started competing after he had been classified under the PTS3 disability category.

The 49-year-old went into the ITU competition as a novice after receiving his classification card as a para-athlete two days earlier.

He went on to beat an African champion almost half his age with an impressive time of one hour, 28 minutes and 37 seconds in a race that featured a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and ended with a 5km run.

“Competing at this level was really amazing for me because it was one of the things I wanted to achieve on my bucket list,” Parkin said.

“Seeing some of the home crowd cheering us on was also motivating for the athletes from all over the world.”

After his race in Rotterdam, Parkin has embarked on an intense training camp in Germany, where he does 25km cycling trails and swims at a pool in Stuttgart.

“We are fortunate to be training in a windy city like Port Elizabeth as the wind has a good effect on our training and times,” he said.

“I have fallen in love with sport because it has taught me a lot about life.

“I have learnt to appreciate my strengths because they have helped me stay motivated throughout this illness.”