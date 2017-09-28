Luvuyo Bangazi: Ironman and its benefits explained

Since last week I have had quite a few friends, colleagues and the odd inbox trying to figure out this triathlon thing, and Ironman in particular.

You see, for many of us whose roots are in the hinterland, and having gone through township schooling, triathlon never crossed our radar.

I thought I would start by doing a little introduction, so triathlon aficionados please bear with me for a bit.

Triathlon is what we call a multi-sport discipline involving swimming, cycling and running, in that order.

The goal is to do all three faster than everyone else and you’re the winner.

Like many other sports, triathlon has a few variations and these are typically terrain (road and off-road) and distance (short to long course) dependent.

Swimming is in open water such as rivers, dams, lakes and oceans.

The standard distance triathlon is a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

What we have in Nelson Mandela Bay is the Ironman, the “Comrades” of triathlon, and long course.

The Ironman consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42.2km run all within 17 hours.

The only Ironman race in Africa is here in the Bay.

This event has been in our Bay for 14 years, growing from a few hundred athletes to nearly 3 000.

More than 40% of the participants in April were from abroad.

Last week, I explained the economic boom expected in September next year when the Bay hosts the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

What I did not mention is that the Bay will actually be playing host to both the regular Ironman in April and the World Championships in September 2018.

As I mention this, I am not oblivious to the dynamics playing out in the corridors of power locally or the unfortunate attacks on athletes.

This column today conveys a sentiment that I’m getting from many, be it athletes, communities, business or aspirant triathletes.

The message is to all role players, to remember us in everything they do. We recognise the value major events like the rugby or soccer World Cup inject into our local economy; they create jobs and opportunities along the way.

There are huge development opportunities and social benefits that come along with hosting these events.