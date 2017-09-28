Luvuyo Bangazi: Ironman and its benefits explained
Since last week I have had quite a few friends, colleagues and the odd inbox trying to figure out this triathlon thing, and Ironman in particular.
You see, for many of us whose roots are in the hinterland, and having gone through township schooling, triathlon never crossed our radar.
I thought I would start by doing a little introduction, so triathlon aficionados please bear with me for a bit.
Triathlon is what we call a multi-sport discipline involving swimming, cycling and running, in that order.
The goal is to do all three faster than everyone else and you’re the winner.
Like many other sports, triathlon has a few variations and these are typically terrain (road and off-road) and distance (short to long course) dependent.
Swimming is in open water such as rivers, dams, lakes and oceans.
The standard distance triathlon is a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.
What we have in Nelson Mandela Bay is the Ironman, the “Comrades” of triathlon, and long course.
The Ironman consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42.2km run all within 17 hours.
The only Ironman race in Africa is here in the Bay.
This event has been in our Bay for 14 years, growing from a few hundred athletes to nearly 3 000.
More than 40% of the participants in April were from abroad.
Last week, I explained the economic boom expected in September next year when the Bay hosts the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.
What I did not mention is that the Bay will actually be playing host to both the regular Ironman in April and the World Championships in September 2018.
As I mention this, I am not oblivious to the dynamics playing out in the corridors of power locally or the unfortunate attacks on athletes.
This column today conveys a sentiment that I’m getting from many, be it athletes, communities, business or aspirant triathletes.
The message is to all role players, to remember us in everything they do. We recognise the value major events like the rugby or soccer World Cup inject into our local economy; they create jobs and opportunities along the way.
There are huge development opportunities and social benefits that come along with hosting these events.
The socio-economic benefits have a profound impact in society because of the power to change lives.
Visit No 9298 Matomela Street in Kwazakhele any Friday afternoon and you will find a modest cycling academy known as iMveli.
More than 40 young enthusiastic cyclists gather here preparing their humble equipment for either a training ride or race the next day.
Among them is 17-year-old Luthando Meintjies, who has quickly established himself as one of the future Bay stars, with a number of podium finishes at major races to his name.
With the support of various individuals, local companies, the Mandela Bay Development Agency and the mayor, these iMveli athletes have been able to prepare, compete and win against formidable athletes with better resources.
Events such as The Herald Cycle Tour and Ironman can only inspire them to chase their own dreams and aspirations and instil the belief that they too can play the world stage.
They have a unique opportunity to experience and be inspired by the Ironman in their own backyard.
Improving public facilities, infrastructure and hosting abilities can only go a long way in opening up a new world of opportunities for the likes of Luthando.
Considering the local political and socioeconomic dynamics at play, I can only say: “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face, Nelson Mandela Bay.”
Luvuyo Bangazi is an eight-time half Ironman distance and five-time full Ironman distance finisher and a member of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2018 coordinating team. He writes in his personal capacity.