SA’s former U23 coach takes up new position at Highlands Park

Owen da Gama was released from his contract as South Africa’s U23 coach after Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter decided not to retain him as his assistant‚ SA Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble said yesterday.

That is why Da Gama could be appointed as the new head coach of First Division Highlands Park on Tuesday.

No announcement was ever made by Safa that Da Gama – whose position as Bafana assistant to Baxter’s predecessor‚ Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba‚ automatically entailed coaching the U23s – had been released as the Olympic team’s coach. Mumble has confirmed this. “Da Gama has been formally released from the association.

“It was an understanding by the assistant coaches that their contracts are linked to the contract of the head coach‚” he said. “That is how we had contracted them.

“We made it clear that‚ if the head coach changes‚ a new coach must have the option of choosing the support system.

“There is still an assessment period going on until the World Cup qualifiers‚ and then Baxter will sit down with me to give me what will be his long-term assistant-coaching setup.

“Baxter is conducting the assessments now,” Mumble said.

“But clearly Owen da Gama was not part of his plans.”

With Da Gama’s release, it appears a vacancy is open for a South African U23 coach.

Bafana’s remaining assistant‚ Thabo Senong – who Baxter has retained – is officially the U20 coach. Molefi Ntseki coaches the U17s.