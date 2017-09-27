Saints to host Battswood side
Saints Football Club will be calling back the past on Friday evening when they host Battswood in a Masters soccer match as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.
Both the northern areas outfit and the visitors from Wynberg will be fielding players who were household names in the South African Soccer Federation, prior to the unification of football in the country – and in Safa.
Saints was founded in 1977 and consisted of players from mainly St Thomas High School.
Over the years, the club has produced two national players, Gregory Kops and Abubakaar Williams, and numerous provincial and professional stars, including David Brooks, Donald Hearne, Keith Assam, Keith Lee and Saville Kops.
On Friday, they will be joined by former provincial and professional players, among them, Miley Ajam, Aldridge Hop Hing, Ralton Potgieter and Ambrose Paulsen.
The team will be coached by the legendary Desmond Bravo Jacobs, who has the rare distinction of captaining both the national cricket and football teams under the SA Council on Sport (Sacos) banner.
He will be assisted by Graeme Harrison.
Over the years, Saints have been one of the leading teams in Nafa, and its predecessor – the Eastern Province Soccer Board.
One of the club’s highlights was winning the Maritzburg Easter Tournament and both the Nafa League and KO Cup in 2010.
Following a lease agreement with the municipality, Gelvandale No 5 is the club’s home ground. Established in 1929, Battswood boasts a rich history both on and off the field, and is widely regarded as the most successful amateur club pre-1994.
Among their successes are Safa interclub champions, SA Soccer Federation club champions, Federation Professional League champions and Western Super League champions.
The club has produced numerous provincial players, notably Ian Southgate, Adeeb Abrahams, Cliffy Davids, Cyril Waller and Kevin Jephta. Two of their former players, Abrahams and Vincent Barnes, were voted Sacos Sports Person of the Year.
Former club players Roger Links, Bevan Fransman and Brandon Augustine played for Bafana Bafana, while Links and Abrahams were 2010 World Cup Ambassadors
Most of the former stars are expected to make the trip to Port Elizabeth.
For more information, call Graeme Harrison on 082-784-3263.