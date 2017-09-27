Saints to host Battswood side

Saints Football Club will be calling back the past on Friday evening when they host Battswood in a Masters soccer match as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

Both the northern areas outfit and the visitors from Wynberg will be fielding players who were household names in the South African Soccer Federation, prior to the unification of football in the country – and in Safa.

Saints was founded in 1977 and consisted of players from mainly St Thomas High School.

Over the years, the club has produced two national players, Gregory Kops and Abubakaar Williams, and numerous provincial and professional stars, including David Brooks, Donald Hearne, Keith Assam, Keith Lee and Saville Kops.

On Friday, they will be joined by former provincial and professional players, among them, Miley Ajam, Aldridge Hop Hing, Ralton Potgieter and Ambrose Paulsen.

The team will be coached by the legendary Desmond Bravo Jacobs, who has the rare distinction of captaining both the national cricket and football teams under the SA Council on Sport (Sacos) banner.

He will be assisted by Graeme Harrison.