Rabada not too bothered by cricket’s new rules

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada is not too bothered by the new International Cricket Committee (ICC) rules that come into effect on Thursday.

Speaking from Senwes Park on Tuesday as Proteas stepped up their preparations for the first test against Bangladesh on Thursday‚ Rabada said his focus is on his game and not on things he cannot control.

“I am not too sure how other players will feel about the changes to the rules but I am not too fussed about them‚” he said.

“They are rules at the end of the day but they don’t equip or stop you from performing.

“I will take it every game as it comes and not focus too much on the rules.”

Thursday’s match in Potchefstroom is only the second test to be played at the North West venue and Rabada admitted that he did not have an idea of how the pitch is going to play out.

“Normally at franchise cricket it’s a good wicket which is good to bat on and an extremely quick outfield.

“There is something in the wicket for the bowlers with good bounce and pace in it.

“So‚ I guess we will have to wait and see how it plays out during the Test match.”

Rabada and Morne Morkel will lead the South African fast bowling attack with the assistance of Duane Olivier.

He said the absence of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander will not negatively affect them.

“Dale has not been around for a while and he has proven over a long period of time that he is a key player for us.

“Together with Vernon Philander they are world class bowlers‚ but we do have guys who are up and coming and this will be a test to see whether we can do it without them or not.

“Looking at it‚ I am pretty confident that we can.”

The South Africans started working with new coach Ottis Gibson this week and Rabada said he has been insightful and he has not changed most of the things they have been doing under Russell Domingo.

“We have gotten together under a new coach and you can almost tell that this is a new beginning.

“But‚ we have the same technical team and only a few couple of new faces in the team.

“We also have the same old coaching stuff but we are settling in and I hope that this game will be help.

“In international cricket you can’t take any side lightly.

“Bangladesh have been playing well and we are going to take this game seriously.” – TimesLIVE