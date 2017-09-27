Not much to smile about for Kings fans

Played 19 and lost 19 is the dismal combined record of Eastern Province rugby teams competing in the Currie Cup First Division, U21 and U19 competitions this season.

To make matters even worse for EP fans, the Southern Kings have also failed to win any of their opening four PRO14 matches, in what is proving to be a nightmare all round season.

Against this alarming backdrop, the struggling EP Kings Currie Cup First Division team will be looking to end a five-match losing streak when they face the Falcons on Saturday.

Forced to rely mainly on club players because of financial constraints, the Kings are entrenched at the bottom of the First Division table.

They have been losing by big margins throughout the season, conceding a massive 259 points in five outings.