Not much to smile about for Kings fans
Played 19 and lost 19 is the dismal combined record of Eastern Province rugby teams competing in the Currie Cup First Division, U21 and U19 competitions this season.
To make matters even worse for EP fans, the Southern Kings have also failed to win any of their opening four PRO14 matches, in what is proving to be a nightmare all round season.
Against this alarming backdrop, the struggling EP Kings Currie Cup First Division team will be looking to end a five-match losing streak when they face the Falcons on Saturday.
Forced to rely mainly on club players because of financial constraints, the Kings are entrenched at the bottom of the First Division table.
They have been losing by big margins throughout the season, conceding a massive 259 points in five outings.
But it is not only the First Division team who have been on the receiving end of some big hidings this season.
The EP U19 and EP U21 teams are also rock bottom of their respective leagues and, like the Currie Cup side, have yet to win a single match.
The U19 team have played 10 matches and lost 10 games, and leaked a staggering 629 points in the process.
And it does not get much better when the statistics of the U21 team are reviewed.
On their way to four consecutive defeats, the EP U21s have conceded a massive 245 points.
Playing at home this past weekend, the EP U19 side were thrashed 68-3 by the Bulls, while the EP U19 side lost 57-31 to the Bulls U19.
Things have not been going much better for the Southern Kings in the PRO14 tournament.
They, like all the other EP teams, are also winless and have leaked 163 points in their four outings.