Moore looking to pile on runs against Cobras

Warriors batsman Eddie Moore is looking to ride his wave of form as the Warriors prepare to meet the Cobras in a Sunfoil Series fixture starting at St George’s Park tomorrow.

In the opening game of the season, against the Lions last week, Moore cracked a first innings 115.

It was the 24-year-old’s fifth first-class century but his first at franchise level.

Moore was thrilled with his early effort and will be looking to cash in.

“Last season, I scored a couple of 50s but did not get the big one. It was a relief to get the first one under the belt and against a decent bowling line- up,” Moore said.

Unfortunately, Moore will be without opening partner David White, who scored 94 in a massive stand with Moore against the Lions .