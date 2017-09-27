Moore looking to pile on runs against Cobras
Warriors batsman Eddie Moore is looking to ride his wave of form as the Warriors prepare to meet the Cobras in a Sunfoil Series fixture starting at St George’s Park tomorrow.
In the opening game of the season, against the Lions last week, Moore cracked a first innings 115.
It was the 24-year-old’s fifth first-class century but his first at franchise level.
Moore was thrilled with his early effort and will be looking to cash in.
“Last season, I scored a couple of 50s but did not get the big one. It was a relief to get the first one under the belt and against a decent bowling line- up,” Moore said.
Unfortunately, Moore will be without opening partner David White, who scored 94 in a massive stand with Moore against the Lions .
“David [White] and myself had really good plans against Kagiso Rabada and we managed to not give him anything in the game,” Moore said.
“Last season, I opened with four different players, and our first game back we put on 179 partnership for the first wicket.
“It would have been good to have that partnership going through the season. Unfortunately, he [White] got injured.”
Now, into his second full season with the Warriors, Moore believes he is settling into his role.
“I’m starting to mature. I’m really feeling positive,” he said.
“I worked pretty hard off-season on some technical stuff and the coaches helped me with some of the mental side.”