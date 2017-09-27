Marathon route changed
The route for the second annual 1City marathon and relay between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage on October 8 has been changed.
Last year, the races started in Uitenhage and ended in Port Elizabeth. The plan was to reverse the route this year.
However, both events and a 5km family run/walk will now start and end at the City Hall in Port Elizabeth.
“After consultation with various role players, a decision has been taken to change the format of the event,” Eastern Province Athletics vice-president Irene van Eeden said.
“The marathon and club/corporate relay will no longer run between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage, but will follow a circular route through the streets of Walmer, Pari Park and Mount Pleasant, Port Elizabeth,” Van Eeden said.
The continuing unrest on the route and roadworks have contributed to the change.
According to EPA sponsorship liaison officer Michael Mbambani, prize money of more than R100 000 is up for grabs, with the overall winner pocketing R25 000.
Gold medals will be awarded to the first 10 men and women, as well as the category winners.
Silver medals will be awarded to the next 150 athletes, while all finishers within the cut-off time will receive bronze medals.
The marathon and corporate relay start at 6.15am and the fun run at 7am.
Entry fee for the marathon is R100. How- ever, EPA-registered participants between 60 and 69 will pay R50. Runners over 70 can enter free.
A temporary licence fee will cost R30 (marathon only).
The entry fee for the relay (club, corporate and social teams) is R250, while the fun run will cost R30.
Entry forms are available at sports shops in the metro until 5pm on October 4.
Registration and late entries will take place at the Westbourne Oval from 4.30pm to 7pm on Friday next week, and from 5am on the morning of the race.
Runners can also enter online at www.whereinpe.co.za
For more information, call Irene van Eeden on 083-299-1775.