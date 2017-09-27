Marathon route changed

The route for the second annual 1City marathon and relay between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage on October 8 has been changed.

Last year, the races started in Uitenhage and ended in Port Elizabeth. The plan was to reverse the route this year.

However, both events and a 5km family run/walk will now start and end at the City Hall in Port Elizabeth.

“After consultation with various role players, a decision has been taken to change the format of the event,” Eastern Province Athletics vice-president Irene van Eeden said.

“The marathon and club/corporate relay will no longer run between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage, but will follow a circular route through the streets of Walmer, Pari Park and Mount Pleasant, Port Elizabeth,” Van Eeden said.

The continuing unrest on the route and roadworks have contributed to the change.

According to EPA sponsorship liaison officer Michael Mbambani, prize money of more than R100 000 is up for grabs, with the overall winner pocketing R25 000.