Vibrant night series back at Oval

The fourth edition of the highly successful EPA E&M Group Friday Night Lights Athletics Series will start at the Westbourne Oval on Friday.

This year it will consist of three track and field meetings over three months.

Athletes will earn points in their respective events depending on their placing.

They accumulate points over the series and compete to be crowned track and field champions in their respective events within their age categories.

This vibrant series has uplifted track and field athletics in the province and has laid the foundation for a number of provincial and national champions.

Among the success stories are Ischke Senekal (SA Champion, African Championship team and World Student Championship team – Shotput), Cherise Sims (SA Senior Champion – 3 000m Steeple chase), Kelly Kingwell (SA Champion, World Student Championship team – Triple jump), Garth Ellis (SA Senior bronze medallist, African Championship team – High jump) and Luxolo Adams (4th SA Senior Championships, African Southern Region Championships and Commonwealth Games squad – 200m).