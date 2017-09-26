Future stars battle it out in the ring

The Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Organisation held an action-packed boys’ and girls’ tournament at the Wells Estate Indoor Sport Centre on Saturday.

About 150 children from three Nelson Mandela Bay boxing zones took to the ring for the floating championship title.

The contenders fought in three-round matches on a point system to determine the winner.

Siyanda Nongongo, 14, dominated the boys’ lightweight category, while Sandra Plaatjies lived up to her reputation when she beat both her opponents,

“It is always nice seeing these children putting their best foot forward,” Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Organisation president Andile Gege said.

“They never hold anything back and it is encouraging for us to see that we are raising future champions.”

South African National Boxing Organisation technical official Mazizi Vumazonke said: “We are very impressed with the skills that these children possess.

“They are dedicated to boxing and show a lot passion for the sport.”

The event was used to prepare for the Nelson Mandela Boxing Organisation championships to be held at the KwaNoxolo George Botha Hall on Saturday.