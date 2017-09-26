Feisty hooker backing Kings

Talented team must start believing in themselves, says Willemse

His team must lift their heads and start believing in themselves if they want to snap a fourmatch PRO14 losing streak, says defiant Southern Kings captain Michael Willemse.

The feisty hooker, who said the team was hurting after their 43-17 defeat against Zebre, has the tough task of galvanising the Kings after their slow start to the season.

“We targeted the game against Zebre and we really wanted to do well,” Willemse said.

“The Kings are going to have to pull together as team and, hopefully, we can put it together and turn it around against Dragons in our next game.”

Willemse also warned that things would only get tougher for the Kings over the next three weeks on their European tour when they face Dragons, Benneton and Glasgow.

“We are not just here to fill gaps. The team really wants to compete. It has to come from within the groups and we have to lift our heads,” he said.

“That is the key for us and we are doing well at times.We have the ability. The Kings have to try to stay as positive as possible as it is not going to get any easier.

“We need to stick together as a group and, hopefully, we can do that.

“I believe in my boys and there is a huge amount of talent in the group.

“We are not going to lie down. We will keep fighting and hopefully we can make a change.”

The Kings leaked six tries against Zebre and Willemse said the team was hurting after the heavy home loss.

The captain also echoed the call from head coach Deon Davids, who wants the Kings to change their attitude.

“Zebra put a lot of pressure on us and I don’t think our attitude was there in the first half,” Willemse said.

“We need to play more with the ball and not give away the penalties that put us into our own half. That kept the pressure on us.

“We need to make a collective agreement as a team, because the coaches are putting in hard work behind the scenes. As players we need to buy in.”

Davids said: “Attitude is something that the players need to bring.

“That is something that is a core ingredient of a good defence, irrespective of your systems.

“Effort is crucial and I think, for me, that lacked in the first half against Zebre.”

After trailing at 22-3 at half time, the Kings enjoyed their best spell just after the break when tries from Godlen Masimla and Luvuyo Pupuma reduced the Italians’ lead.

But the fightback only managed to temporarily break the stride of the Italians, who eventually outscored the Kings by six tries to two.

The Kings flew to Europe yesterday and injured flyhalf Kurt Coleman was not among the touring party.

Coleman was diagnosed with a quadriceps injury that is likely to keep him out of the game for at least four weeks.

New names in the touring party include hooker Tango Balekile, lock Lubabalo Mtyanda, scrumhalf Rowan Gouws and there is also a recall for veteran wing Alshaun Bock.

Kings tour squad:

Schalk Ferreira, Martin Dreyer, Michael Willemse (capt), Stefan Coetzee, Tango Balekile, Rossouw de Klerk, Ettienne Swanepoel, Stefan Greeff, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Dries van Schalkwyk, Bobby de Wee, Khaya Mayola, Jurie van Vuuren, Andisa Ntsila, Rudi van Rooyen, Godlen Masimla, Rowan Gouws, Pieter-Steyn de Wet, Oliver Zono, Sbu Sithole, Alshuan Bock, Luzuku Vulindlu, Berton Klaasen, Jacques Nel, Yaw Penxe, Masixole Banda.