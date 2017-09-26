Banyana praised as champions
Banyana Banyana caretaker coach Desiree Ellis has paid tribute to her team’s gallant effort after they beat Zimbabwe 2-1 to win the Cosafa Women’s Championship crown.
Thembi Kgatlana and Leandra Smeda scored in each half at the Barbourfields Stadium, in Bulawayo, on Sunday to help South Africa to their fourth Cosafa title.
“This is a special group of players‚” Ellis, who was in the in South African team that won the regional tournament in 2002, said.
“It is unbelievable to now have achieved this great milestone as a coach 15 years later.
“Just when you think it is finished, this team surprise you – all the time.
“The technical [team] was also fantastic, because we kept all the players in one piece throughout the tournament.”
Ellis‚ 54‚ maintained that Banyana did not play their best soccer, despite them finishing the competition unbeaten.
“I thought at times we could have played more football, but we played in patches‚” she said.
“We were in complete control in the first half, but started playing the long ball in the second half – that is not our strength and it allowed Zimbabwe to come back in the game.
“People did not see the best of us in the championship.”
Almost overcome by emotion‚ Ellis dedicated her achievement to her family.
“My family have supported me tremendously – and this is also for the team and the country.”
“It is for my family, because I’ve been away from home more often than I have been there.
Kgatlana was voted player of the tournament.
She and Smeda finished as the South African team’s joint top scorers, with four goals apiece.