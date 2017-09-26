Banyana praised as champions

That winning feeling! @Banyana_Banyana are the champions of 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championship @SAFA_net @SasolSA pic.twitter.com/DT5JnSwIPR

Banyana Banyana caretaker coach Desiree Ellis has paid tribute to her team’s gallant effort after they beat Zimbabwe 2-1 to win the Cosafa Women’s Championship crown.

Thembi Kgatlana and Leandra Smeda scored in each half at the Barbourfields Stadium, in Bulawayo, on Sunday to help South Africa to their fourth Cosafa title.

“This is a special group of players‚” Ellis, who was in the in South African team that won the regional tournament in 2002, said.

“It is unbelievable to now have achieved this great milestone as a coach 15 years later.

“Just when you think it is finished, this team surprise you – all the time.

“The technical [team] was also fantastic, because we kept all the players in one piece throughout the tournament.”

Ellis‚ 54‚ maintained that Banyana did not play their best soccer, despite them finishing the competition unbeaten.