Young fencer shows fine mettle

Pearson High’s Isabella Archibald may be only 14 years old but she managed to beat all comers in the recent Interdistrict fencing competition at St George’s College.

Her opponents included experienced senior fencer Michaela Penkler and fellow Pearson pupil Isabella Finestone, a talented junior fencer. Both Archibald and Finestone, both U17, used the experience they gained attending an International All Star Fencing competition and training camp in Reutlingen, Germany, last month. Finestone is ranked seventh in South Africa and Archibald 10th. In the men’s division, Jon-Paul Raper is still the No 1 fencer in the province and 10th nationally.

Nelson Mandela University international student Oihan Caillaud, from France, claimed second position. Caillaud is a new addition to Team Eastern Cape. “He has excellent fencing techniques and we look forward to seeing how he performs at the Western Cape Open,” Eastern Cape head coach Jessica Raper said. Third on the provincial ranking list is modern pentathlete Gareth Vorster, who is still a junior and currently competing in the Biathle World Championships in Spain. A total of 13 fencers from the Eastern Cape will be competing in the national ranking competition to be held in Cape Town on September 30 (men) and October 1 (women). Anoxolo Salaze, from Port Alfred, is another newcomer to the team. Unfortunately for the team, Raper had to withdraw. Team Eastern Cape is: Women U17: Isabella Archibald, Rachel Beukes and Paola Signorile Junior U20: Isabella Finestone Senior: Michaela Penkler and Pearl Signorile Men U17: Angelo Barkhuysen and Anoxolo Salaze Junior U20: Gareth Vorster Senior: Oihan Caillaud, Sesethu Dawudi and Salmaan Schmidt.