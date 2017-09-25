Second victory for McGuigan

Old putter does fine service for Gauteng player

Doug McGuigan might have to rethink the order he placed for a new putter after firing a final round six-under-par 66 on Saturday to win the Vodacom Origins of Golf event at St Francis Links.

Even with a bogey and a double bogey on his card, his 13-underpar total for the 54-hole event was enough to give him a two-stroke edge over Hennie du Plessis, with England’s Scott Campbell and Steve Surry sharing third with Neil Schietekat, who finished at nine under par.

“I ordered a new putter this week and I never used it,” McGuigan said.

“I used my old putter, an Odyssey I’ve had for about 15 years.

“It just seemed to line up nicely and I was beautifully.”

In fact, two eagles, rather than putts, were the shots that catapulted him to the win, his second of the season after winning the Vodacom Origins of Golf opener at Highland Gate at the end of July.

He made the first from the fairway on the first hole, and then, after dropping three shots on the seventh and eighth, he made his second on the 13th after two birdies in succession on the preceding two holes.

“It started off very nicely for me when I eagled the first, and made two birdies in a row after that,” he said.

“I gave it all back on seven and eight, and then on the next 10 holes I played unbelievable golf.”