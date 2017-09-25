Aiden Markram does not have a clue how far his career with the Proteas will go, but what he does know is that he is going to have to fasten his seatbelt and brace himself for a bumpy ride. The 22-year-old is also fully aware of the huge responsibility that has been bestowed on him to try to solve the long-standing problem of finding a partner for Dean Elgar at the top of the order in the test side.

South African selectors have experimented with Stiaan van Zyl‚ Stephen Cook‚ Theunis de Bruyn and Heino Kuhn to partner Elgar, but with little success.

Markram‚ who captained the South African U19 side that included Kagiso Rabada to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Dubai‚ will be unleashed on the international stage in the first test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

“I know that this is a very big opportunity and responsibility and I don’t take it for granted‚” the unassuming Markram said after captaining the Titans to a draw against the Dolphins in their Sunfoil Series opener at SuperSport Park on Friday.

“There are many other opening batters in franchise cricket who could have been picked but they chose me‚ which shows that they have faith in me.

“But for the moment‚ I don’t want to put myself under any sort of pressure.