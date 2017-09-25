Fifth win for Marquez
Honda rider storms past top opposition to finish line
Marc Marquez opened up a 16point lead over Andrea Dovizioso with an impressive ride to claim his fifth win of the season at the Aragon MotoGP near Alcaniz yesterday.
Despite starting fifth on the grid, the Spaniard stormed past Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales to win from Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, with Lorenzo third.
Dovizioso started the day level with Marquez in the championship standings, but finished seventh, which dealt a severe blow to his title chances with just four races remaining.
Marquez showed his class by moving smoothly through the grid, eventually overtaking Lorenzo with eight laps to go for his third MotoGP win in Aragon and fourth overall after winning in Moto2 back in 2011.
“It was a really difficult race,” Marquez said.
“Even in the last part, the feeling was not the best.
“I was able to open up a small advantage.
“It tested me more than [in] other years, but in front of the fans [it] was amazing!”
Pedrosa completed a perfect day for Honda, storming through the second half of the race after a slow start to blow past Rossi, Vinales and Lorenzo.
But he left his challenge too late to catch his teammate.
“Unfortunately, I did too many laps behind Maverick and I [lost] a little bit of the gap at the beginning,” Pedrosa said.
“Later, we both improved the pace and when I got past him I could catch the front group, but Marc was in the lead already and could play with the gap.”
Rossi fought manfully on his return just three weeks after a double leg fracture.
The wounded nine-time champion battled for the lead early in the race but understandably faded to finish back in fifth.
Rossi, though, slips 56 points behind Marquez as his hopes of 10th world title begin to fade.
And Pedrosa was not happy with the Italian’s attempts.
“Valentino did a strange move in the main straight,” he said.
“He closed the door completely at 300km/h, too tight [for me] not to give room, but fortunately I [passed] him and [kept] going.”
Looking for his first win since swapping Yamaha for Ducati at the start of the season, Lorenzo led for most of the race, but could not match the pace of the Hondas in the final 10 laps.