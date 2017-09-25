Fifth win for Marquez

Honda rider storms past top opposition to finish line

Marc Marquez opened up a 16point lead over Andrea Dovizioso with an impressive ride to claim his fifth win of the season at the Aragon MotoGP near Alcaniz yesterday.

Despite starting fifth on the grid, the Spaniard stormed past Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales to win from Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, with Lorenzo third.

Dovizioso started the day level with Marquez in the championship standings, but finished seventh, which dealt a severe blow to his title chances with just four races remaining.

Marquez showed his class by moving smoothly through the grid, eventually overtaking Lorenzo with eight laps to go for his third MotoGP win in Aragon and fourth overall after winning in Moto2 back in 2011.

“It was a really difficult race,” Marquez said.

“Even in the last part, the feeling was not the best.

“I was able to open up a small advantage.

“It tested me more than [in] other years, but in front of the fans [it] was amazing!”

Pedrosa completed a perfect day for Honda, storming through the second half of the race after a slow start to blow past Rossi, Vinales and Lorenzo.