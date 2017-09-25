Davids demands change of attitude from Kings

Upset coach Deon Davids is demanding a change in attitude from the struggling Southern Kings after they slumped to a 43-17 loss against Zebre.

The Kings had the wind knocked out of their sails by the energetic Italians when they scored two early tries to lay the foundation for their emphatic Guinness Pro14 win.

A crowd of only 4 062 fans turned up on a cold night at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth to see the home team outscored by six tries to two, in round four of the competition.

It was a fourth consecutive defeat and the Kings are at the bottom of Conference B without a point.

Zebre – one of the weakest teams in the Pro14 – produced a scintillating first-half display and piled on the misery for the winless Southern Kings as they struggle to find their feet in the European league.

The Italian side starved the home team of possession as they marched to a 22-3 half-time lead.

“I don’t think there are any excuses – we were just not good enough,” Davids said.

“I felt that our decision making and our attitude was just not there.

“Decision making we can consistently work on – but attitude is something that the players need to bring.

“That is something that is a core ingredient of a good defence, irrespective of your systems. Effort is crucial and I think that lacked in the first half.

“It was not a performance we can be proud of. We expected a bit more from ourselves in this game and I think we disappointed ourselves.

“We have to do some self-examination and also work harder.”