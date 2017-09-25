Chilli Boys draw again
Third stalemate for Chippa after goalless clash against Celtic
Chippa United failed to convert their chances and were forced by Bloemfontein Celtic to settle for a goalless draw in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
The stalemate is Chippa’s third tie after losing 3-1 to Baroka FC, since caretaker coach Teboho Moloi took over from axed Dan Malesela.
Although Moloi will be disappointed with the draw, Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic will be happy to go home with a point in the bag.
The first half was a heated affair, with both sides fighting for an opening goal.
However, shots on target were at a minimum for both clubs.
Chippa’s shot at goal came as early as the 23rd minute, but the strike went over the crossbar.
Minutes later, the visitors responded,
Celtic came out guns blazing with an attempt at goal just two minutes into the second half. Victor Letsoalo had a chance to put the visitors in the lead but Akpeyi caught his shot. Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates did not hang their heads after going an early goal down‚ but if anything growing in strength‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic said.
He was taking the positives from their first league defeat of the season
against Bidvest Wits. Gerald Phiri took an opportunistic goal in the fifth minute of Wits’s 1-0 Absa Premiership victory at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.
This was the defending champions’ first league win of 2017-18.
Sredojevic was impressed with how his ball-playing team managed to adapt in the face of a high-tempo Wits gameplan. But Bucs fought back into the game‚ dominating the second half‚ but could not breach a gritty Wits back five.
“We passed that ball and tried all possible means – right‚ left‚ through the centre – also creating and whatever.
“This is something we need to continue to establish as an identity‚” Sredojevic said afterwards.