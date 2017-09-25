Chilli Boys draw again

Third stalemate for Chippa after goalless clash against Celtic

Chippa United failed to convert their chances and were forced by Bloemfontein Celtic to settle for a goalless draw in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The stalemate is Chippa’s third tie after losing 3-1 to Baroka FC, since caretaker coach Teboho Moloi took over from axed Dan Malesela.

boring againstand SuperSportChippathen Platinuma played0-0 1-1 United.tie draw Stars withto a

playedThe with Chilli more Boys urgency and intensity against Swelele, which Moloi said his troops needed to beat Celtic.

Although Moloi will be disappointed with the draw, Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic will be happy to go home with a point in the bag.

The first half was a heated affair, with both sides fighting for an opening goal.

However, shots on target were at a minimum for both clubs.

Chippa’s shot at goal came as early as the 23rd minute, but the strike went over the crossbar.

Minutes later, the visitors responded,