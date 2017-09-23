Warriors in tame draw
Skipper Smuts’s heroics not enough to force victory
Omphile Ramela scored his first half-century for new franchise the bizhub Highveld Lions as their Sunfoil Series clash with the Warriors ambled out to a draw at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. The left-hander, who was playing his 100th first-class match after moving from the WSB Cape Cobras in the off-season, top-scored with 67 on day four, with the home side reaching 190 for three chasing 355.
It was a good match all-round for Ramela after he took three wickets and made 44 in the first innings.
There was also a half-century from Rassie van der Dussen (52 not out), while Anrich Nortje claimed three for 45.
The day had started with Jon-Jon Smuts following his first-innings century with a whirlwind 58 off just 36 balls second time around.
The new Warriors captain was looking for quick runs to try to get the game moving, with support coming from Lesiba Ngoepe (52 not out) as the men from the Eastern Cape moved from their overnight 94 for three to 199 for four declared.
But there proved to be no drama in the final innings as the sides began the new term with a draw.
A battling century by Khaya Zondo was the catalyst for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to earn a fighting draw against the Multiply Titans on the final day of their Sunfoil Series clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The visiting captain ended unbeaten on 102 and needed all his powers of concentration to get his side to 311 for seven.
There were only two support acts for the Dolphins after all their other batsmen struggled. Andile Phehlukwayo celebrated his call-up to the Proteas squad against Bangladesh next week by making 62.
Before that it was Vaughn van Jaarsveld’s 68 that kept the Durban side afloat.
South Africa paceman Morne Morkel was the pick of bowlers with three for 44.
Amaiden first-class century by Aviwe Mgijima helped ensure there were no final-day jitters by the WSB Cape Cobras as they held out for a draw in their opening Sunfoil Series fixture against the VKB Knights in Bloemfontein.
In a high-scoring fixture, Hashim Amla fell 11 runs shy of a double century with the visitors batting out the final day to reach 567 for six by the close. It completed a good fightback after the Cape side made a miserable start to 2017/18 by collapsing to 159 all out in their first innings and then watching as the home side piled on the second-highest total in franchise history.
The champions posted 623 for four declared – with a record four centurions in Theunis de Bruyn (195), Keegan Petersen (141), Werner Coetsee (105 not out) and Rudi Second (101 not out).