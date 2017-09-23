Warriors in tame draw

Skipper Smuts’s heroics not enough to force victory

Omphile Ramela scored his first half-century for new franchise the bizhub Highveld Lions as their Sunfoil Series clash with the Warriors ambled out to a draw at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. The left-hander, who was playing his 100th first-class match after moving from the WSB Cape Cobras in the off-season, top-scored with 67 on day four, with the home side reaching 190 for three chasing 355.

It was a good match all-round for Ramela after he took three wickets and made 44 in the first innings.

There was also a half-century from Rassie van der Dussen (52 not out), while Anrich Nortje claimed three for 45.

The day had started with Jon-Jon Smuts following his first-innings century with a whirlwind 58 off just 36 balls second time around.

The new Warriors captain was looking for quick runs to try to get the game moving, with support coming from Lesiba Ngoepe (52 not out) as the men from the Eastern Cape moved from their overnight 94 for three to 199 for four declared.

But there proved to be no drama in the final innings as the sides began the new term with a draw.

A battling century by Khaya Zondo was the catalyst for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to earn a fighting draw against the Multiply Titans on the final day of their Sunfoil Series clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion.