Kings win-hungry
Home team desperate to show they can beat Zebre
It could turn into a lavish try fest if the Southern Kings and Zebre live up to their reputations of playing fearless, attacking rugby at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight. The Kings are still winless and will be desperate to chalk up a first Pro14 win in front of their home fans after three defeats on the spin.
Though Zebre went down 54-39 in their game against the Cheetahs last week, they showed they would pose huge problems for the Kings on attack. The Parma-based side scored five scintillating tries against the Cheetahs, and were only let down by their indiscipline in Bloemfontein.
In the end, the Cheetahs could only take control after Zebre were punished with a second yellow card.
Kings captain Michael Willemse says it is vital that his side put together two strong halves if they want to tame the Italians.
Cool-headed Pieter-Steyn de Wet will start at flyhalf for the Kings, and he will have a key role to play as the home team hunt an elusive first win.
In their opening games the Kings have been competitive in the first half, but have fallen away in the second period.
“In the first half we did brilliantly against Leinster. We need to learn from this and if we can put two halves together I think we can be a great force,” Willemse said.
“The scrums were a massive focus point for us coming into the Leinster match. In the previous two games we slipped up a bit there and it put us under a bit of pressure .
“As a front row and pack we really focused on that and I think we did brilliantly in the first half .
“I think we can grow from this and there are a lot of positives . We know where we did well and where we slipped up. This week we will use that to our advantage,” Willemse said.
Leinster held a slender 7-3 lead against the Kings, but put the game beyond the reach of the home team when they scored three quick secondhalf tries.
Kings coach Deon Davids has also called for a bigger team effort from the entire squad.
“In the second half we must understand that we are 23 players, not 15, and everyone must contribute and ensure that we keep that momentum,” Davids said.
Last year, the Italians could win only three of the 22 matches they played and this year they have made another sluggish start, with three consecutive defeats.
Davids, however, said he was not targeting the Italians for a win. “We have got a lot of respect for all the teams in the competition and we don’t know them all,” Davids said.
“The Kings do not have past experience of them. We want to play some good rugby at home and ensure that we look at winning some of our home games.”
Tonight’s teams:
Southern Kings: The Kings team is: (Nos 15 to 9) Masixole Banda, Yaw Penxe, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Sibusiso Sithole, Pieter-Steyn de Wet, Rudi van Rooyen. (nos 1 to 8) Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (capt), Luvuyo Pupuma, Stephan Greeff, Dries van Schalkwyk, Khaya Majola, Victor Sekekete, Andisa Ntsila. Replacements: Nos 16 to 23): Stephan Cietzee, Rossouw de Klerk, Martin Dreyer, Bobby de Wee, Thato Ngoza, Godlen Masimla, Oliver Zono, Jacques Nel. Zebre: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Giulio Bisegni, 13 Tommaso Boni, 12 Tommaso Castello (c), 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Renato Giammarioli, 7 Giovanni Licata, 6 Johan Meyer, 5 George Biagi, 4 David Sisi, 3 Roberto Tenga, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 1 Andrea Lovotti. Replacements: 16 Sami Panico, 17 Andrea De Marchi, 18 Dario Chistolini, 19 Jacopo Sarto, 20 Derick Minnie, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Serafin Bordoli, 23 Ciaran Gaffney. Referee: Sean Gallagher (Ireland). Tonight’s game will be shown live at 7.35pm on SS1