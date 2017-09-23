Kings win-hungry

Home team desperate to show they can beat Zebre

It could turn into a lavish try fest if the Southern Kings and Zebre live up to their reputations of playing fearless, attacking rugby at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight. The Kings are still winless and will be desperate to chalk up a first Pro14 win in front of their home fans after three defeats on the spin.

Though Zebre went down 54-39 in their game against the Cheetahs last week, they showed they would pose huge problems for the Kings on attack. The Parma-based side scored five scintillating tries against the Cheetahs, and were only let down by their indiscipline in Bloemfontein.

In the end, the Cheetahs could only take control after Zebre were punished with a second yellow card.

Kings captain Michael Willemse says it is vital that his side put together two strong halves if they want to tame the Italians.

Cool-headed Pieter-Steyn de Wet will start at flyhalf for the Kings, and he will have a key role to play as the home team hunt an elusive first win.

In their opening games the Kings have been competitive in the first half, but have fallen away in the second period.

“In the first half we did brilliantly against Leinster. We need to learn from this and if we can put two halves together I think we can be a great force,” Willemse said.

“The scrums were a massive focus point for us coming into the Leinster match. In the previous two games we slipped up a bit there and it put us under a bit of pressure .

“As a front row and pack we really focused on that and I think we did brilliantly in the first half .