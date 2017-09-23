Coetsee masterly after 25 years on Tour

How strong was the wind in the second round yesterday at St Francis Links in the second round of the Vodacom Origins of Golf tournament?

Well, leader Wallie Coetsee had to take two-iron from 156 metres on 18.

That set him up for a third consecutive birdie to conclude his round of five-under-par 67, which was good enough to give him a two-stroke edge over Doug McGuigan, Hennie du Plessis, Steve Surry and Neil Schietekat going into the final round of the 54-hole event that is worth R750 000.

“I hit driver off the tee on 18. I was 156 out, and took two-iron,” said Coetsee. “I killed it and it almost went up the embankment at the back.

“It came down and then just a magic putt. I just tried to get it close and it snuck in on the left through the window there.”

He needed two-iron for that shot because the winds were gusting up to nearly 60km/h. And, like the rest of his game, that shot was dialled in.

“I still don’t know how I shot five-under-par today,” he said.

“I stayed very patient. I just had to keep the ball down the middle. I hit all 14 fairways, I made 26 putts.