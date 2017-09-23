Chilli Boys coach calls on fans to give team oomph
Caretaker coach Teboho Moloi has urged Chippa United supporters to come out in their numbers and be the team’s “12th men” when they play Bloemfontein Celtic in a Premier Soccer League fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Tomorrow’s game will be Moloi’s first home assignment since taking over from the axed Dan Malesela. The former Orlando Pirates player has only two points under his belt from the two matches he has been in charge of so far.
The Chilli Boys were held to a boring goalless draw against Platinum Stars and that was followed by a 1-1 draw against Supersport United .
But Moloi will be hoping to clinch his first win for Chippa in front of the home crowd.
“We need to make Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium or the East London Stadium Sisa Dukashe our slaughterhouses, whereby visiting teams know it won’t be easy to get points,” he said.
“They need to be intimidated because we have our 12th men behind us. So, each and every game that we play at home, it has to be three points without fail.”
Asked if he would be making any changes to the team, Moloi said he would keep that as a surprise for supporters.
“If we reveal everything now they won’t see the point of coming to the stadium and rather watch the game on TV. So, it is for us to keep it under ramps so they come and support us.
“We know Bloemfontein Celtic have supporters that sing right throughout the game, whether they are losing or winning.
“The supporters will come in numbers because their team is wounded and they think that they can come here and cause an upset. Celtic where ever it goes, it goes with a huge number of supporters and the fans give the players strength.”
Chippa will play without team skipper Diamond Thopola and Mark Mayambela tomorrow.