Chilli Boys coach calls on fans to give team oomph

Tomorrow’s game will be Moloi’s first home assignment since taking over from the axed Dan Malesela. The former Orlando Pirates player has only two points under his belt from the two matches he has been in charge of so far.

The Chilli Boys were held to a boring goalless draw against Platinum Stars and that was followed by a 1-1 draw against Supersport United .

But Moloi will be hoping to clinch his first win for Chippa in front of the home crowd.

“We need to make Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium or the East London Stadium Sisa Dukashe our slaughterhouses, whereby visiting teams know it won’t be easy to get points,” he said.