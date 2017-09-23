Biker Brad eyes a repeat of triumph

The memory of clinching his first world championship will dominate South African racer Brad Binder’s weekend as he heads into the 14th round of the Moto2 season‚ at the same track where he clinched the Moto3 title last year.

Binder earlier this month rode a master class at the Misano Circuit de Marco Simoncelli in San Marino‚ which was declared a wet race – and wet it was – to finish fifth‚ his highest in his rookie year in the intermediate MotoGP class. “In the rain‚ unfortunately‚ it’s always a bit of a gamble and I was lucky to finish the race. Conditions were horrible. To get a fifth position was great and‚ going into this weekend again‚ I am looking to get my best result so far in the dry.”

With confidence brimming‚ and memories of victory at MotorLand Aragon still fresh‚ Binder hopes to equal or better his performance this weekend. “I’m quite excited to get back into the weekend. I have good memories here‚ with winning the championship last year‚” Binder said. “I had quite a good week building up to it and I am feeling quite confident and ready to get my best result of the year so far.” – TimesLIVE