Rollercoaster campaign over for Madibaz
As Madibaz prepare for their last Varsity Netball match of the season, goal shooter Nolusindiso Twani said the team would not go down without a fight.
The Port Elizabeth-based squad set out determined to finish in the top four, but a rollercoaster season means they will most likely finish fifth after three wins and three losses from six games.
They suffered their third loss of the season against North-West University at home on Monday.
They got off to a strong start on that occasion with little to separate the two sides initially but, as the clock ticked on, things started to unravel for the girls from Nelson Mandela University and they went down 44-22.
Despite the blow, Twani said they were determined to put on a good show in their next match against Stellenbosch University at the Coetzenburg Indoor Centre on Monday.
“I think we’ve got a good chance to take it against Maties,” she said.
“We just need to keep our heads in the right place, go out there and play our hearts out in our last game.”
The 21-year-old has had a remarkable season and has been awarded the Best Shot award three times for her performances against the Vaal University of Technology, the University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg.
Earlier this year, the sports management student also represented the South African U21 team at the World Youth Netball Championships in Gaborone, Botswana.
Although they were short on the desired results, the third-year student was positive about the team and tournament as a whole. “We have really progressed this season,” Twani said.
“If you compare our scores to last year, the margins are much better and I think as a team we did well.”
Under the guidance of Lana Krige, who Twani said had a remarkable ability to come up with surprise tactics, the team will be motivated to end their campaign on a high.
She said the ideal scenario against Maties would be a repeat display of the confidence that seemingly came from nowhere when they played the University of the Western Cape.
Even though they were down 13-5 after the first quarter, they managed to grind out a 51-44 victory, including a bonus point, in an achievement that Twani rated as their standout moment of the season.