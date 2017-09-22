Rollercoaster campaign over for Madibaz

As Madibaz prepare for their last Varsity Netball match of the season, goal shooter Nolusindiso Twani said the team would not go down without a fight.

The Port Elizabeth-based squad set out determined to finish in the top four, but a rollercoaster season means they will most likely finish fifth after three wins and three losses from six games.

They suffered their third loss of the season against North-West University at home on Monday.

They got off to a strong start on that occasion with little to separate the two sides initially but, as the clock ticked on, things started to unravel for the girls from Nelson Mandela University and they went down 44-22.

Despite the blow, Twani said they were determined to put on a good show in their next match against Stellenbosch University at the Coetzenburg Indoor Centre on Monday.

“I think we’ve got a good chance to take it against Maties,” she said.

“We just need to keep our heads in the right place, go out there and play our hearts out in our last game.”

The 21-year-old has had a remarkable season and has been awarded the Best Shot award three times for her performances against the Vaal University of Technology, the University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg.

Earlier this year, the sports management student also represented the South African U21 team at the World Youth Netball Championships in Gaborone, Botswana.