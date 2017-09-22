Lions, Warriors finely poised

Sisanda Magala and Andrew Birch shared seven wickets as the Warriors and the Highveld Lions both ended day three of their Sunfoil Series opener with an outside chance of victory at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.

Magala grabbed four for 80 and Birch took three for 96 to bowl out the hosts for 348, before the visitors had moved to 94 for three when bad light ended proceedings a little early – a lead of 249 with a day to play.

The Lions had begun the day on 91 for two, and after their top order struggled, they were reliant on the lower order to rescue them.

Young all-rounder Wiaan Mulder led the way by top scoring with 79 (150 balls, 13 fours), while there were also two attacking half-centuries from Nicky van den Bergh (58 off 69 balls, 9 fours) and Reeza Hendricks (58 off 41 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes).

Jon-Jon Smuts bagged two for 27.

The Warriors lost first-innings heroes David White, who was forced to retire hurt, and Eddie Moore (14) early, with Gihahn Cloete carrying the batting forward, before he was out for 39, three balls before the eventual close.

Kagiso Rabada continued his wicketless match, with eight overs that cost 20 after his none for 59 from 27 first inning overs.

Meanwhile, Rudi Second, Werner Coetsee, Hashim Amla and Justin Ontong all scored unbeaten centuries on day three of the clash between the Knights and Cape Cobras at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, where the hosts closed in a strong position yesterday.

Proteas star Amla was still batting at stumps on 121, while Ontong was with him at the other end on 124 – but their side was still trailing by 160 with a day to play after ending on 304 for three.

Dean Elgar registered his 33rd first-class century as the Titans took a big step towards victory in their encounter against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Malusi Siboto also played a key role after his fifth career five-for had earlier helped roll over the visitors for 317.