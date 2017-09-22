Good win for Aryan B side

Aryn B defeated Callies A 9-2 in their Nelson Mandela Table Tennis Union premier league encounter this week, with Ridaa Hendricks and Dean Bailey both showing good form for Aryan B.

In the first league, Rockets B easily beat Despatch 10-1, with Dion Muller their star player.

Aryan D overcame Madibaz B 8-3, with Kabeer Choonara (Aryan D) winning all his matches.

Rockets A defeated Livvie Alumni B 6-5, despite Malcolm Blommetjie (Livvie Alumni B) putting up a good performance.

Callies B beat Madibaz C 8-3, with Li Xin Yan (Callies B) winning all of her matches.

In the second league, Callies C beat Aryan E 8-3, while Despatch B easily beat Madibaz D 11-0.

Callies D edged Rockets C 6-5, despite Ashley Human (Rockets C) showing fine form.

CSL Damascus got past Livvie Alumni C 7-4, with Eugene Stallenberg (CSL) keeping a clean sheet in the fixture.