‘Chippa need speed going forward’

Creating goal-scoring opportunities at speed is what Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi believes his team needs to fire them back to their winning ways.

Chippa host Bloemfontein Celtic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday from 3pm and Moloi is banking on his team collecting a full three points.

The game will be Moloi’s first home encounter after being at the helm for two away games since taking over from fired Dan Malesela.

The former Orlando Pirates player has only bagged two points and is craving a first win, especially in front of the home crowd.

“The most important thing to work on – if we want to win against Celtic – is the creation going forward,” Moloi said.

“We have the flair and the patient build-up, but we need the speed.

“People call it transition, but we used to call it counter-attack.”

If Chippa use speed on a counter move and finish it they would win, he said.

“Celtic are dangerous because they are wounded,” he said.

“They are quick – especially under their Serbian coach.

“Serbian coaches all rely on physical strength. When Pirates was coached by [Kosta] Papic, we played at high speed.

“Everything those Serbians work on involves speed and fitness,” Moloi said.

“It is going to be a serious game for us, but the boys are ready.”

The coach said the most important aspect his Chippa team took from their two previous matches was that they now understood the speed of the game had changed.

“If you look at Atletico Madrid, they use high-intensity pressing and pushing.

“Then you look at Barcelona – with their patient and slow build-up – and then you take the Real Madrid speed of play.

“If we can combine that into one and take the South African flair that is already there, we will be able to say we are complete and a team that is able to conquer,” he said.

“Those are two components that are missing and that we need to work on.”

The coach said skipper Diamond Thopola and Mark Mayambela were still unfit and it would take some time for them to come back.